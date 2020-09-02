Advanced search

March Can’t Sing Choir is searching for a Covid-friendly Wednesday night venue

PUBLISHED: 15:28 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 02 September 2020

March Can’t Sing Choir held its final ‘Sing-in-the-Open-Air’ event in blazing sunshine and is now searching for a Covid-friendly weeknight venue. Picture: DAVID PYE/MARCH CAN'T SING CHOIR

March Can’t Sing Choir held its final ‘Sing-in-the-Open-Air’ event in blazing sunshine and is now searching for a Covid-friendly weeknight venue. Picture: DAVID PYE/MARCH CAN'T SING CHOIR

Archant

March Can’t Sing Choir held its final ‘Sing-in-the-Open-Air’ event in blazing sunshine and is now searching for a Covid-friendly weeknight venue.

New Covid-19 rules allowed two groups of 15 singers to meet separately in the Rose Garden next to Trinity Church - conforming to distancing and hygiene rules.

David Pye, secretary, said: “We sang, laughed and met up again as a community of friends to practice some of our repertoire and retune our voices made quiet by lockdown during this horrible pandemic.”

He added that the choir is now faced with finding an indoor location “large enough for our usual Wednesday singing evenings, while conforming to choir-specific rules for preventing Covid-19 infection.

You may also want to watch:

“The committee is busy researching this to enable the choir to re-form as the evenings draw in. We shall announce in this newspaper as soon as we are successful in our endeavours.”

Mr Pye added that “passers-by stopped to enjoy the sound and applaud Sally Rose, our leader, with Paul Hayward, our accompanist, for driving the sessions along so well.

“The choir is not disbanded, only sleeping. We shall re-form when safe to do so.

“Meanwhile, keep practicing in kitchen and bathroom, and let’s look forward to having fun once more with songs to raise our spirits and our confidence.”

For more information visit the choir website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Half a mile from the office of MP Steve Barclay - who urged people to start working again from their offices - the ‘stay home, save lives’ signs remain in place

MP Steve Barclay believes that people should start working again from their offices; less than half a mile from his constituency office and on the road into March signs remain: “Is your journey essential? Stay at home. Save Lives!” Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY/STEVE BARCLAY

Woman falls from third-floor of house in Wisbech

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from the third floor of Wisbech property. Picture; IAN CARTER

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Half a mile from the office of MP Steve Barclay - who urged people to start working again from their offices - the ‘stay home, save lives’ signs remain in place

MP Steve Barclay believes that people should start working again from their offices; less than half a mile from his constituency office and on the road into March signs remain: “Is your journey essential? Stay at home. Save Lives!” Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY/STEVE BARCLAY

Woman falls from third-floor of house in Wisbech

A woman was taken to hospital after falling from the third floor of Wisbech property. Picture; IAN CARTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘Hoax calls stop genuine callers...’ warn police

Cambridgeshire Police have issued a warning about hoax callers. Pictures: Image by Thomas B. from Pixabay

The ADC Theatre is re-opening next month in Cambridge

An ADC production of Guys and Dolls PICTURE: ADC Theatre

Police arrest two men after drug raids in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Cambridge University Hospitals urge people to become life-saving organ donors

Cambridge University Hospitals are urging people to sign up for organ donation as part of Organ Donor Awareness Week. Picture: Supplied

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images