March Can’t Sing Choir held its final ‘Sing-in-the-Open-Air’ event in blazing sunshine and is now searching for a Covid-friendly weeknight venue.

New Covid-19 rules allowed two groups of 15 singers to meet separately in the Rose Garden next to Trinity Church - conforming to distancing and hygiene rules.

David Pye, secretary, said: “We sang, laughed and met up again as a community of friends to practice some of our repertoire and retune our voices made quiet by lockdown during this horrible pandemic.”

He added that the choir is now faced with finding an indoor location “large enough for our usual Wednesday singing evenings, while conforming to choir-specific rules for preventing Covid-19 infection.

“The committee is busy researching this to enable the choir to re-form as the evenings draw in. We shall announce in this newspaper as soon as we are successful in our endeavours.”

Mr Pye added that “passers-by stopped to enjoy the sound and applaud Sally Rose, our leader, with Paul Hayward, our accompanist, for driving the sessions along so well.

“The choir is not disbanded, only sleeping. We shall re-form when safe to do so.

“Meanwhile, keep practicing in kitchen and bathroom, and let’s look forward to having fun once more with songs to raise our spirits and our confidence.”

For more information visit the choir website.