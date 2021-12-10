Hayley Massey and Carole Wood with Emma Watts and Mark Southwood from Barnados who collected the gifts. - Credit: SPRINGFIELD RESIDENTIAL

A March care home decided to set up a ‘giving tree’ for local residents to donate gifts for children whose parents are struggling this year.

All the gifts collected by Springfield Residential Care Home were donated to Barnardo’s children’s charity, to be distributed to local families in need.

Hayley Massey, activities coordinator at Springfield, said: “We have had an amazing outcome this year with so many gifts donated to children from birth to teens.”

Dozens of presents under Springfield Residential Care Home's Christmas ‘giving tree’ in March. - Credit: HAYLEY MASSEY

Carole Wood, home manager, said: “All of the staff and residents would like to thank everyone that has donated.

"We would especially love to give a huge shout-out to the Young Lilies of Chatteris Town Football Club.

"They collected and donated a huge amount of gifts and toys which included over 20 Cambridge United Football Club kits.”

Vicky Bennett, chairwoman of the Young Lilies, said: “It’s been a tough year for everyone.

Vicky Bennett, chairwoman of Chatteris Town Football Club's Lillies, with a member of the Under 9s Lillies, Hayley Massey and her son Franki Brown, who helped to collect the presents. - Credit: SPRINGFIELD RESIDENTIAL

"As a club, we wanted to give back to the local community and support those who needed a little extra help, every child deserves a lovely Christmas.”

All the gifts were collected on Thursday December 9 by Emma Watts and Mark Southwood from Barnardo’s.