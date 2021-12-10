Care home donates presents under Christmas ‘giving tree’ to struggling parents
- Credit: SPRINGFIELD RESIDENTIAL
A March care home decided to set up a ‘giving tree’ for local residents to donate gifts for children whose parents are struggling this year.
All the gifts collected by Springfield Residential Care Home were donated to Barnardo’s children’s charity, to be distributed to local families in need.
Hayley Massey, activities coordinator at Springfield, said: “We have had an amazing outcome this year with so many gifts donated to children from birth to teens.”
Carole Wood, home manager, said: “All of the staff and residents would like to thank everyone that has donated.
"We would especially love to give a huge shout-out to the Young Lilies of Chatteris Town Football Club.
"They collected and donated a huge amount of gifts and toys which included over 20 Cambridge United Football Club kits.”
Vicky Bennett, chairwoman of the Young Lilies, said: “It’s been a tough year for everyone.
"As a club, we wanted to give back to the local community and support those who needed a little extra help, every child deserves a lovely Christmas.”
All the gifts were collected on Thursday December 9 by Emma Watts and Mark Southwood from Barnardo’s.