Advanced search

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

PUBLISHED: 16:52 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:44 20 May 2020

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

A March care home was placed into special measures weeks before the coronavirus lockdown after Government health officials rated it as ‘inadequate’.

Healthcare inspectors rated Clovelly House in March Healthcare inspectors rated Clovelly House in March "inadequate" before coronavirus restrictions were introduced. Image: Supplied

Clovelly House in Station Road was given the worst possible rating after it was discovered there was a “lack of management oversight” and staff “did not always show respect” for residents.

The Care Quality Commision (CQC) placed the care home under review, threatening closure if adequate improvements had not been made in line with the issues raised. Clovelly House has since said all actions required have been carried out.

CQC inspectors saw a vulnerable resident struggling to eat food that had gone “stone cold....one person had lost a significant amount of weight.

“Although a referral to the dietician had been made several months previously it had not been followed up in a timely manner when there was no response.

“We saw this person, who had chosen to eat their meals in their room, struggling to get the food from the plate to their mouth.”

The report continued: “Staff had delivered the person’s pudding before they had finished their first course, and both were stone cold. No staff had returned to offer assistance.”

Malcolm George who runs Clovelly House, said that while they are “focused on the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic”, the areas of concern were resolved in partnership with the CQC and Cambridgeshire County Council.

“We are in regular contact with all residents’ families during this difficult time, Clovelly’s commitment to delivering quality care is first and foremost amongst all things,” he added.

CQC inspectors visited Clovelly House on three separate occasions towards the end of last year and published their findings in February. Other concerns raised included a lack of robust fire safety arrangements and no satisfactory system in place to protect residents from abuse and harm.

They also found staff numbers didn’t always support residents’ needs and there had been a lack of training. However, residents and their families told inspectors they were happy with the care and the quality of the food provided. Inspectors said that the home was “clean and fresh throughout” and staff had been trained in infection control and “were fully aware of their responsibilities to protect people from the spread of infection”.

The CQC lists 76 inspected care homes on its website within a 15-mile radius of the March PE15 postcode. Clovelly House, which can accommodate up to 21 residents, is the only one rated as inadequate overall.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

March KFC drive-thru ‘reopening tomorrow’ after closing due to coronavirus pandemic

KFC restaurant in March will reportedly be reopening on Tuesday, May 19 following a closure due to the coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

March KFC drive-thru reopening: ‘No queue at all’ as takeaway opens its doors for first time in weeks

One fast food fan heading through the March KFC drive-thru on Wisbech Road this morning. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium ceases trading after 75 years due to the coronavirus outbreak

End of an era as Peterborough greyhound stadium reveals it will cease trading. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Evidence of a ‘town centre struggling’ used by Fenland Council in £11m bid to transform historic March

Illustrations of March, now and how it might look, form part of the bid by Fenland Council to the Government for a £11.3m grant to transform the town centre and riverside. Many of the photos are for illustrative purposes only but they do provide a glimpse of what could be achieved. Picture; FDC

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

March KFC drive-thru ‘reopening tomorrow’ after closing due to coronavirus pandemic

KFC restaurant in March will reportedly be reopening on Tuesday, May 19 following a closure due to the coronavirus. Picture: Google Maps

March KFC drive-thru reopening: ‘No queue at all’ as takeaway opens its doors for first time in weeks

One fast food fan heading through the March KFC drive-thru on Wisbech Road this morning. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Cambs Times

March care home rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors who also found ‘a lack of management oversight’

Clovelly House, March, run by Malcolm George (right) has been criticised in a Care Quality Commission report. Picture; ARCHANT

Street remains closed after sink hole appears in middle of road overnight

Orchard Street in Whittlesey is closed after a sink hole developed overnight. Picture: Eamonn Dorling

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

More than 250 letters delivered to hospital patients during pandemic

Staff at Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough City hospitals encouraging families to send letters to patients.

ATHLETICS: Double lockdown fun for Three Counties Running Club

Three Counties Running Club members took on a running and cycling challenge, while Mark Mattless covered each of the three counties during a weekend run. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD
Drive 24