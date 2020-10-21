Celebrations as care home staff are shortlisted for awards

Staff and residents at Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Jubilee Court in March have been shortlisted for two categories at a national care awards. L-R Chef Manager Tina Ruff, with Care and Support Team Leaders Julie King (C) and Lisa Brown (R). Pictures: Jubilee Court Archant

Staff and residents at a March care home are celebrating after being shortlisted in two categories at a national award scheme.

Staff and residents at Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Jubilee Court in March have been shortlisted for two categories at a national care awards. Pictured is Hayley Massey, Wellbeing and Inclusion Assistant. Pictures: Jubilee Court Staff and residents at Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Jubilee Court in March have been shortlisted for two categories at a national care awards. Pictured is Hayley Massey, Wellbeing and Inclusion Assistant. Pictures: Jubilee Court

The team at Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Jubilee Court entered the 2020-21 Great British Care Awards.

Hayley Massey, who works as a Wellbeing and Inclusion Assistant, was shortlisted for the Care Home Activity Organiser award for the East of England Region.

She was nominated for her fun and engaging approach to organising resident activities and events.

Meanwhile, the entire Jubilee team was shortlisted for the Housing with Care award for their efforts in looking after resident needs given the additional challenges of lockdown.

Manager Suhail Chaudhry said: “I am so proud of Hayley and the whole Jubilee Court team for being shortlisted for two awards.

“Covid-19 and lockdown has been challenging in many ways, so it’s great to have this recognition of the team’s hard work, and I’m sure it will lift everyone’s spirits.”

The awards ceremony is currently planned for April 2021 at the East of England arena.

Sanctuary Retirement Living also has properties in Doddington, Ely and Soham.