Maureen Almond, who is a resident at Jubilee Court care home in March, is pictured with her completed sock bunny. Picture: SANCTUARY GROUP Archant

A resident at a March care home has been getting crafty with support from her pen pals.

Maureen Almond, who lives at Jubilee Court, has been writing to a mother and daughter, named Mags and Phoebe, as part of the Postcards of Kindness initiative.

Recently, Phoebe sent Maureen instructions on how to make her own sock bunny, which she enjoyed following with support from the team at Jubilee Court.

Mags and Phoebe also sent a postcard to the team saying a big thank you for all their hard work.

Hayley Massey, wellbeing and inclusion assistant, said: “It’s a great initiative to keep people connected and Maureen has formed a real bond with her pen pals.

“She really enjoyed following Phoebe’s instructions and has done an amazing job making her sock bunny.”

For more details about the scheme, visit their Facebook page.