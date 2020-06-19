Care home resident gets crafty with help from pen pals
PUBLISHED: 13:43 20 June 2020
Archant
A resident at a March care home has been getting crafty with support from her pen pals.
Maureen Almond, who lives at Jubilee Court, has been writing to a mother and daughter, named Mags and Phoebe, as part of the Postcards of Kindness initiative.
Recently, Phoebe sent Maureen instructions on how to make her own sock bunny, which she enjoyed following with support from the team at Jubilee Court.
You may also want to watch:
Mags and Phoebe also sent a postcard to the team saying a big thank you for all their hard work.
Hayley Massey, wellbeing and inclusion assistant, said: “It’s a great initiative to keep people connected and Maureen has formed a real bond with her pen pals.
“She really enjoyed following Phoebe’s instructions and has done an amazing job making her sock bunny.”
For more details about the scheme, visit their Facebook page.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.