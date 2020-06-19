Advanced search

Care home resident gets crafty with help from pen pals

PUBLISHED: 13:43 20 June 2020

Maureen Almond, who is a resident at Jubilee Court care home in March, is pictured with her completed sock bunny. Picture: SANCTUARY GROUP

Maureen Almond, who is a resident at Jubilee Court care home in March, is pictured with her completed sock bunny. Picture: SANCTUARY GROUP

Archant

A resident at a March care home has been getting crafty with support from her pen pals.

Maureen Almond, who is a resident at Jubilee Court care home in March, is pictured with her completed sock bunny. Picture: SANCTUARY GROUP Maureen Almond, who is a resident at Jubilee Court care home in March, is pictured with her completed sock bunny. Picture: SANCTUARY GROUP

Maureen Almond, who lives at Jubilee Court, has been writing to a mother and daughter, named Mags and Phoebe, as part of the Postcards of Kindness initiative.

Recently, Phoebe sent Maureen instructions on how to make her own sock bunny, which she enjoyed following with support from the team at Jubilee Court.

You may also want to watch:

Mags and Phoebe also sent a postcard to the team saying a big thank you for all their hard work.

Hayley Massey, wellbeing and inclusion assistant, said: “It’s a great initiative to keep people connected and Maureen has formed a real bond with her pen pals.

“She really enjoyed following Phoebe’s instructions and has done an amazing job making her sock bunny.”

For more details about the scheme, visit their Facebook page.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Cambs police officer dismissed without notice after ‘conducting searches for non-policing purposes’ on force computers

PC Lorna Thorley has been dismissed without notice following a special case misconduct hearing. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Poundstretcher - with stores in Chatteris and Wisbech - to decide which of its outlets may close

Part of the mothballed out of town Tesco that became a Poundstretcher superstore, Chatteris. Photo: Harry Rutter

Former March estate agent who fled to Spain owing thousands 13 years ago, on remand for alleged importation of £500,000 worth of cannabis

Paul Kerbey, former March estate agent who fled to Spain in 2007. He has now been arrested in Portsmouth and charged with the important of more than 80kg of cannabis. Picture; FACEBOOK

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Cambs police officer dismissed without notice after ‘conducting searches for non-policing purposes’ on force computers

PC Lorna Thorley has been dismissed without notice following a special case misconduct hearing. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to ‘group causing disorder at caravan site’

Whittlesey man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of assault after emergency services called to reports of a group causing disorder at a caravan site in Fenland Way, Chatteris on Sunday June 14. Picture: VALENTINE BOOTH

Poundstretcher - with stores in Chatteris and Wisbech - to decide which of its outlets may close

Part of the mothballed out of town Tesco that became a Poundstretcher superstore, Chatteris. Photo: Harry Rutter

Former March estate agent who fled to Spain owing thousands 13 years ago, on remand for alleged importation of £500,000 worth of cannabis

Paul Kerbey, former March estate agent who fled to Spain in 2007. He has now been arrested in Portsmouth and charged with the important of more than 80kg of cannabis. Picture; FACEBOOK

Latest from the Cambs Times

Care home resident gets crafty with help from pen pals

Maureen Almond, who is a resident at Jubilee Court care home in March, is pictured with her completed sock bunny. Picture: SANCTUARY GROUP

Police appeal to find missing man

Police want to trace Michael Woodhouse who was last seen in Cherry Hinton.

Charity provides 100 free food parcels per week for isolated people during coronavirus pandemic

The charity LuvEly has provided more than 100 free food parcels per week for isolated people during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured is an example of one of the boxes. Picture: MEGAN DRANSFIELD

Arbuckles ‘heartbroken’ after ‘devastating’ flash flooding

The owners of Arbuckles say they are ?heartbroken? after flash flooding ?devastated? their Downham Market restaurant ? but they still plan to re-open their Ely venue on July 4 following the COVID-19 lockdown. These pictures show the damage that was caused. Picture: ARBUCKLES/FACEBOOK

Signs of hope amidst the gloom as Universal Credit claims rocket across East Cambridgeshire and Fenland

How Universal Credit claimants across East Cambridgeshire and Fenland are being helped.
Drive 24