Advanced search

Catholic priest from the Fens steps down following historic child sex abuse claims

PUBLISHED: 17:36 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 24 March 2020

Our Lady of Good Counsel and St Peter Roman Catholic Church.

Our Lady of Good Counsel and St Peter Roman Catholic Church.

Archant

A Roman Catholic priest from March has voluntarily stepped down while he is investigated for historic child sex abuse claims relating to his former ministry in Peru.

A statement released by Bishop Alan Hopes and the Diocese of East Anglia on Friday (March 20) explains Father Ryan had recently been accused of the non-recent sexual abuse of children.

It says he voluntarily stepped down from his responsibilities while the investigation is ongoing and that the accusations have been reported to the relevant authorities, including police.

The statement, uploaded to the Catholic Church in March website, reads: “Whilst the investigation is ongoing, Father Ryan has voluntarily withdrawn from all public ministry.

You may also want to watch:

“This is a neutral act which makes no judgement on his guilt or innocence and is in keeping with the national safeguarding policies and procedures of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

“I would like to affirm that the safeguarding of children and vulnerable people is of paramount importance to the Catholic Church and the Diocese is co-operating fully with the statutory authorities in this investigation.”

Father Ryan was serving the parish for Our Lady of Good Counsel & St Peter in St John’s Road, March. Mass services were also held at St Peter & St Paul’s Anglican church in Chatteris.

The statement continues: “I know that this must have come as a shock to you all, but I would ask you to keep all who are involved this ongoing investigation, including Father Ryan in your prayers.

“It would be inappropriate for me to make any further comments at the present but please be assured of my prayers for you all at this time.”

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Man rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following large Forty Foot Bank house fire

Forty Foot Bank near Chatteris where a man was rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following a house fire on March 20. Picture: Google Maps

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Most Read

Angry shopper ‘grabs staff member by their neck’ at Tesco supermarket amid coronavirus pandemic

A member of staff at Hostmoor Avenue Tesco supermarket in March on Friday, March 20 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen claims ‘majority don’t care about Covid 19, don’t care if they catch it’ and urges pubs and restaurants to re-open

Former Cambs UKIP leader Paul Bullen who has been removed from Twitter after posting controversially about coronavirus. He said 'the majority don't care about Covid 19, don't care if they catch it'. Picture: ARCHANT

Man rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following large Forty Foot Bank house fire

Forty Foot Bank near Chatteris where a man was rushed to hospital with smoke inhalation following a house fire on March 20. Picture: Google Maps

Shocking image shows young boys risking their lives taking photos at level crossing

Three young boys have been spotted risking their lives as they take photos at Middle Drove level crossing in March on the busy Ely to Peterborough rail line.

Ministry of Justice confirm an officer at top security Whitemoor Prison, March, tests positive for coronavirus

Whitemoor Prison: Prisons minister Lucy Frazer (left) and MP for SE Cambs, on a visit to the March prison last August.. Accompanying her was acting governor Ruth Stevens. Picture; LUCY FRAZER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Catholic priest from the Fens steps down following historic child sex abuse claims

Our Lady of Good Counsel and St Peter Roman Catholic Church.

Skate parks and play areas across Fenland closed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic

West End skate park in March has been closed. Picture: FENLAND DISTRICT COUNCIL

Men prayed for forgiveness as they robbed two women

Left to right: Paul Jones and Jay Davies. Photos: Cambridgeshire police.

Hospitals at Hinchingbrooke and Peterborough scrap car parks until July - and that includes ALL staff

Car parking charges suspended at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon and Peterborough City Hospital until at least July. And that includes for staff too.

Stay positive, stay healthy and stay inside - Charity worker’s advice after living in China’s coronavirus lockdown

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.
Drive 24