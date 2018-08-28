Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

PUBLISHED: 13:12 26 January 2019

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

Axe wielding robbers who brought terror to three businesses across Fenland last night have been arrested.

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and the St Peter's store in March Picture: IAN CARTERTwo late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and the St Peter's store in March Picture: IAN CARTER

Two men are in custody and being held at Parkside Police Station, Cambridge, whilst detectives piece together the scale and extent of last night’s robberies.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents at this time,” said a police spokesman.

The town of March was targeted first at around 8.54pm when armed men entered the Cost Cutter store in St Peter’s Road.

Police have described that as an “attempted armed robbery” but the same offenders are thought to have been responsible for a second attack only minutes later.

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March. Picture: IAN CARTER Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

“They’ve just tried to rob the garage opposite Neale Wade with axes,” one woman reported.

“Thank God the owners aren’t hurt but they are very shaken up.”

After leaving the Robin Hood Service Station in Wimblington police believes they were the same offenders who hit a petrol station in Chatteris.

Police said the robbery took place at 9.18pm at Applegreen Petrogas in West Park Street, Chatteris.

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the St Peter's store in March. Picture: IAN CARTERTwo late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the St Peter's store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

The police spokesman said; “A 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Cambridgeshire, are currently in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

“No one was injured during the robberies.”

Social media is awash with calls for better policing in the Fens following the robberies.

“It is a very worrying situation,” said one man. “There needs to be a public meeting locally with senior police officers to inform the people of March what action is to be taken to help keep businesses safe.

“Axes and iron poles as reported is bloody serious.”

Another posted: “Come on, how about it Jason Ablewhite?

“You promised us more police on the beat and are asking for more money this year how about a meeting to discuss what action you are taking to protect businesses in March?

“After all said and done you as a public servant owes us that.”

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

NE Cambs Tories decide against debating motion critical of their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay claiming it would be ‘political suicide’ to do so

MP and Brexit minister Steve Barclay has been spared the possibility of embarassment after his consituency party refused to debate criticial of his stance on Brexit. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor. Simeon Langford was serving an 11-year sentence. Picture: POLICE

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

Shocking footage shows dad and baby son milliseconds from being struck by drunk driver

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver, Badrul Khan (inset), narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

NE Cambs Tories decide against debating motion critical of their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay claiming it would be ‘political suicide’ to do so

#includeImage($article, 225)

Prison inmate sentenced after a series of assaults at HMP Whitemoor

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Shocking footage shows dad and baby son milliseconds from being struck by drunk driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Axe wielding armed robbers strike terror across Fenland as they target three late night stores and petrol stations

Two late night filling stations and a convenience store were targetted last night by armed robbers. Arrests have been made. Businesses raided include the Robin Hood filling sttaion in March, the Applegreen petrol station in Chatteris and St Peter's Road store in March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shocking footage shows dad and baby son milliseconds from being struck by drunk driver

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver, Badrul Khan (inset), narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

One thousand wraps of Class A drugs, knives, imitation firearms and £20,000 in cash seized as more than 60 are arrested in huge police drugs operation

More than 60 people have been arrested and more than 1,000 wraps of Class A drugs, knives, imitation firearms and £20,000 cash has been seized in a major police operation to crackdown on drug dealing. Picture: CAMBS COPS

NE Cambs Tories decide against debating motion critical of their MP and Brexit secretary Steve Barclay claiming it would be ‘political suicide’ to do so

MP and Brexit minister Steve Barclay has been spared the possibility of embarassment after his consituency party refused to debate criticial of his stance on Brexit. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

Dog unit’s charity calendar sets tails wagging with £3,000 raised

Thousands of pounds have been raised for two animal charities following the sale of calendars that featured the dogs from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Dog Unit. The funds have now been split between charities Luna Animal Rescue and German Shepherd Rescue Elite. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists