March Christmas lights switch-on cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

March Town Council have cancelled the 2020 Christmas lights switch-on due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This picture is a throwback to last year's event. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March’s 2020 Christmas lights switch-on - which was due to take place on November 27 - has been cancelled becaue of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

March Town Council, who run the annual event, say the cancellation is because of the potential health and safety risks involved in arranging a large public gathering.

They have also taken the decision to cancel the senior citizens concert that was due to be held on December 3.

However, Christmas lights throughout the town and the Christmas tree will be erected as normal.

March Town Council clerk Clive Lemmon said: “The coronavirus epidemic is still prevalent and great care needs to be exercised when considering the health and safety risks involved in arranging any event where large numbers of people are congregating within limited areas of space.”

Mayor of March, Councillor Kim French, said: “These two events are both extremely popular within the town and the decision to cancel them has not been taken lightly. “However, our priority has to be the wellbeing of everyone involved, and I can only hope that 2021 allows us to see an end to this dreadful virus and a return of these activities.”