Live music, over 100 stalls and fair rides as Christmas market returns
Crowds filled the streets of March on Sunday (December 5) as the town's Christmas market made its long-awaited return.
After the ninth annual market was officially opened by the mayor, there was live entertainment, more than 100 stalls for people to browse, fair rides for children and family activities in the town hall.
Organised by Fenland District Council and Councillor Jan French, Santa himself even made an appearance on the day, too.
Despite wet and windy weather, local musician Bondy and Fenland band All The Small Things performed for an excited audience.
Katherine Nightingale, of 20Twenty Productions, who helped to organise the "excellent" event, said: "I just want to say well done to everyone. It was so lovely to see so many people having a good time.
"20Twenty Productions were so proud to be part of such a fabulous day.
"We are already looking forward to 2022 and all the March events back on our calendars."
