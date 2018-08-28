Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

4 course dinner and fund raising for charity at annual Mayor’s civic ball held at the Braza Club in March

PUBLISHED: 15:56 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 05 February 2019

Cllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTER

Cllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Editor John Elworthy proposed the toast to the town of March at the annual charity ball hosted by the Mayor of March.

Cllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTERCllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mr Elworthy spoke of the many changes he had seen over his 17 years with the Cambs Times and described March as exuding that “loveable, traditional, English feel” that was its characteristic.

He spoke of how community campaigns and championed by the local press and taken up by “good decent councillors working in tandem” had brought about many improvements.

Mr Elworthy said he was particularly proud of the efforts to secure safety improvements on our roads that began with the Goosetree traffic lights to safety bridges at Bedlam Bridge and to speed cameras on the 40ft. And he singled out the Estover sports campaign as another highlight.

“March has moved on and you only have to cast your minds back to the Neale Wade of some years ago and to what it is done – a college of which the town can and should be rightly proud,” he said.

Cllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTERCllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTER

He was thanked by the mayor Cllr Jan French who said that relationships with the press were on the whole very positive. A strong local press provided the community with much of what they needed to know, even at times when they uncovered issues that some felt uncomfortable with.

A four course meal, provided by Fine Catering (Cassanos) was of homemade soup, roast beef, white chocolate cheesecake and cheese and biscuits.

March air cadets were on hand for a guard of honour to welcome visiting mayors and other guests whilst Sally Rose and Paul Hayward provided the entertainment with their duo Back Two.

Town clerk Clive Lemmon opened the dinner by saying grace, Norman Topliss, a former chief executive of Fenland Council, proposed the loyal toast and MC was Cllr Kim French.

Cllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTERCllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTER

Cllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTERCllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTER

Cllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTERCllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTER

Cllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTERCllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTER

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

Matty Alexander's car slid on early morning ice and crashed into a tree. When he went to get it the next day thieves had stolen it.

Young girl bravely tells how she was raped by a paedophile when she was seven. This week he is jailed

Greg Kedienhon is jailed for raping a young girl in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Car thief jailed after DNA is found on airbag

Thomas Safford, of Main Road in Little Gransden was jailed after DNA was found on the airbag of the car

This hotel is actually just a wall propped up by girders

The Phoenix Hotel on the North Brink in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Shop manager skids on ice and crashes into a tree only for his write-off car to be stolen by thieves

Matty Alexander's car slid on early morning ice and crashed into a tree. When he went to get it the next day thieves had stolen it.

Young girl bravely tells how she was raped by a paedophile when she was seven. This week he is jailed

Greg Kedienhon is jailed for raping a young girl in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Cannabis worth £500,000 seized in police raids in Peterborough

Five men have been arrested and half a million pounds worth of cannabis seized in Peterborough following a number of drugs warrants in the city on Friday February 1 by Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Car thief jailed after DNA is found on airbag

Thomas Safford, of Main Road in Little Gransden was jailed after DNA was found on the airbag of the car

This hotel is actually just a wall propped up by girders

The Phoenix Hotel on the North Brink in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Cambs Times

4 course dinner and fund raising for charity at annual Mayor’s civic ball held at the Braza Club in March

Cllr Jan French hosted the annual charity ball at March Braza Club. Mayor French welcome guests and civic leaders from other towns to the ball that raised over �1,000 for local charities. Picture: IAN CARTER

Fenland Flyers jump for joy thanks to £8,000 lottery grant

Fenland Flyers jump for joy thanks to £8,000 lottery grant. Picture: ADELE BRODA

Man, 49, arrested and charged with murder following suspected stabbing in West Parade in Wisbech

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a stabbing in West Parade, Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Get messy with politics at the Cambridge Junction

Luca Rutherford's Political Party at the Cambridge Junction

Murrow teenager signs a professional football contract with POSH

Harrison Burrows of Wisbech signs a contract with POSH. Picture: POSH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists