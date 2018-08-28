Advanced search

Back Two and children from Burrowmoor perform at Mayor of March’s civic carol service

PUBLISHED: 11:08 17 December 2018

AdGarry Samuels

Children from Burrowmoor School and the talented March duo Back Two enlivened the annual civic carol service hosted by the mayor, Councillor Jan French.

The service was held at St Peters, March, on Friday evening with mayors and civic guests from other parts of Cambridgeshire joining the congregation.

The Rev Andrew Smith conducted the service at which air cadets from the 1220(March) squadron formed a welcoming guard of honour to guests attending.

Lessons were read by Cllr Mandy Smith, chairman of the county council, Cllr Julie Windle, the mayor of Whittlesey, Cllr Steve Tierney, of Wisbech, Cllr Kit Owen of March Town Council, and John Elworthy, Editor of the Cambs Times and Wisbech Standard.

After the service all were invited to the church hall for hot drinks and mince pies.

Cllr French said: “It was a lovely service and the children who entertained us were magnificent.

“It was a great musical interlude too provided by Back Two – we are very grateful they offered their time and talent to making the evening such a success.”

A retiring collection was held in aid of the mayor’s charity.

Back Two and children from Burrowmoor perform at Mayor of March's civic carol service

Mayors and council dignitaries from other parts of the county were among guests at the annual Mayor of March's civic carol service held at St Peter's church, March. Picture: IAN CARTER

