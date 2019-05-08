Kind-hearted bosses at March company help revamp charity boxing academy

A March company has helped transform a fitness suite at a boxing academy that works with around 70 children a week.

Mane Services Ltd, based in Harvester Close, made sure that the new area at Spalding Boxing Academy was up and running by completing their electrics.

Founder of Mane, Kevin Wright, has dedicated a part of the business to helping those who cannot afford to pay for the labour to do essential works or projects that will benefit the community.

He also got in touch with Rexel Peterborough's manager, Kevin Wallace, who donated further materials which were installed for free.

Spalding Boxing Academy was set up by the now head coach, Stuart Possnett, a local self-employed builder.

He now rents the building and has been slowly improving it, with it being made a registered charity.

Mr Wright said: "Spalding Boxing Academy has been set up by someone with a big heart and I admire what Stuart has done for his local community, so it was an easy decision to come to help."