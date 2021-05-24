Special Report

Grandparents Roy and Doris Denson, who have lived in March their entire lives, are getting ready to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary after tying the knot on Saturday June 2 1951. - Credit: Family

A pair of globe-trotting grandparents, branded the “backbone of the family”, are looking back on seven decades of marriage after tying the knot in 1951.

Roy and Doris Denson, aged 93 and 91 respectively, were born in March and have lived in the Fenland market town all of their lives.

On Wednesday, June 2, the couple, who have three children, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, will celebrate their 70th anniversary after getting married on Saturday, June 2 1951.

Roy and Doris Denson got married at St Wendreda's Church in March. - Credit: Family

The ceremony took place at St Wendreda's Church by Rev. Turnball and was followed by a reception at the old Co-op Hall on Station Road.

Roy, a former railway fireman, and Doris, a former Woolworths employee, enjoyed a honeymoon in Winchelsea, kicking off a lifetime of traveling.

“My nan and grandad have had a big impact on my life and I literally wouldn’t be who I am today without their constant love and support,” said one of their grandchildren, Carla.

Roy and Doris Denson are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. - Credit: Family

“They are the absolute backbone of our family and I will be forever grateful for all they have taught me; their lives revolved around their family as nothing is more important to them.”

Mr and Mrs Denson’s children are called John, Geoffrey and Michael; their grandchildren are Andrew, Steven, Mark, Carla, Naomi and Lewis; their great grandchildren are Aiden, Owen, Oliver and Logan.

“Both Roy and Doris were born in March and have lived here their whole lives,” added Carla.

Roy and Doris Denson gathered with their family. - Credit: Family

Doris had various jobs, including working at Woolworths, Greens Garden Centre and the Co-op.

They endured their childhood life through the war and the years of rationing and hardship that came after that.

“Nothing though has ever stopped them from making the absolute most out of their lives,” said Carla. “With their parents always ensuring they had the best of everything.”

Roy and Doris Denson are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. - Credit: Family

“In turn this taught them how important family was.”

In their early years of married life, they would travel a lot to London to visit Roy's uncle and to take in the sights.

Which then years later they would take their grandchildren to do the same, going for day trips to enjoy the city they loved.

They have enjoyed many holidays together from “slumming it” on the cattle boat over to Ireland and family holidays in Butlins with their children, to a five-star cruise.

Roy and Doris Denson in the of their March wedding car in 1951. - Credit: Family

The couple have also travelled to Turkey, Grand Canaria, Venice, Amsterdam, and many nights away at the Burston Hotel in Folkestone.

Carla said: “Wherever they went, they made sure there was live music and a dance floor so they could dance the night away.

“Every Saturday night for many years they were regulars at the Braza Club, enjoying a dance, a game of bingo and a catch up with many friends.”

In most recent years, Doris attended a weekly group at St John’s Road Church Hall where they were able to go on coach trips to various holiday destinations in the UK to get their holiday fix.

Roy and Doris Denson are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. - Credit: Family

“Nan loves the SUN,” said Carla.

“The last year has been very tough on them both as even at 91 and 93 years of age they are very sociable and independent people and have missed seeing their family as much as they would normally.

“But with nan being a dab hand with her phone there isn’t a day that goes by where she isn’t texting people to check in.

“Last year for their anniversary we took it in shifts to visit them for coffee and cake to celebrate.

“This year, with lockdown rules changing, we should be able to have a small celebration in their garden to celebrate an amazing milestone of 70 years of marriage!”