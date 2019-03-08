Thieves take parked caravan from outside couple's March home in the early hours - owners says they have CCTV to show who did it

Ruth and Billy Herrington are appealing for help in finding their caravan that was stolen in the early hours of today from outside their home in Estover Road., March. Picture; FAMILY Archant

A couple sent out an urgent appeal to trace their prized caravan that was stolen from outside their March home early today.

Ruth and Billy Herrington said the theft happened sometime between 4am and 4.30am in Estover Road.

"We have CCTV ourselves, but they cut the power; my clock was flashing 04:10 am ... a neighbour is checking her CCTV footage," said Mrs Herrington.

"We've only had it here for a few weeks; it was only here because we were going to use it this week."

She said "The thieves cut a power cable going to the caravan but they have been seen on CCTV, The car is a silver estate and the footage is with the police.

"We have the keys and all the paperwork still."

And she had these words of warning to whoever stole it: "If this is a local theft, park that caravan back outside my house tonight and no charges will be pressed... you have messed with the wrong people."

She said the caravan was needed urgently for a big event they are involved in this week and appealed that "if anyone saw anything or know anything then please contact me".

"The theft could not have come worse time."

