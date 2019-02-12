Advanced search

‘Love is a great thing’: March couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

PUBLISHED: 09:27 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 01 March 2019

Globetrotting couple from March Margie and Richard Poole celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: FAMILY.

Globetrotting couple from March Margie and Richard Poole celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary. Picture: FAMILY.

A globetrotting couple from March who are set to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary say that loving one another is the key to happiness.

Margie and Richard Poole got married in St John’s Church in Bethnal Green, London, on March 7 1959.

They met in East London at Richard’s cousins wedding and then went on to court for two years.

They have three children Margaret, who lives in Australia, Debbie, in Hong Kong, and Richard in Essex, alongside six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Margie, 80, who was a tailor and Richard, 83, a TV engineer, moved to the Fens in 1995.

Margie said: “We like to go and visit our family in Australia and Hong Kong and have enjoyed wonderful holidays abroad.

“We have three very good children who have worked hard and I think the joy of bringing up a family has been the best thing about married life.

“Even though they are far away we still talk to them everyday.

She added: “I think love is a great thing and even after all these years Richard and I still love each.

“We make sure we discuss our differences and work together.”

The couple are intending to celebrate their anniversary by having a meal with family and friends and a break away in Lowestoft.

