Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Globetrotting March diamond couple celebrate 60 glorious years together

PUBLISHED: 17:25 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 12 April 2019

Diamond celebrations for teenage sweethearts Malcolm and Megan. Picture: FAMILY.

Diamond celebrations for teenage sweethearts Malcolm and Megan. Picture: FAMILY.

Archant

A lifetime of love, laughter and living the Las Vegas dream has all formed part of the last 60 years for this March diamond couple.

Diamond celebrations for teenage sweethearts Malcolm and Megan. Picture: FAMILY.Diamond celebrations for teenage sweethearts Malcolm and Megan. Picture: FAMILY.

Megan and Malcolm Fisher, born and bred in the Fens, were teenage sweethearts who stole each others hearts aged just nine and 11.

Just a few years later they went on to marry at the Methodist church in Station Road before setting up there own catering business.

Some may say it was a case of opposites attract as Megan was a ballet dancer and Malcolm a champion boxer, but ultimately it was their teamwork and success that brought them together.

Malcolm, aged 78, said: “We used to play together as children and we always had a bit of a special bond.

“We used to run different canteens in Peterborough and I was a butcher, but then we decided to expand into catering and it all started from there.”

The pair went on to run The Windmill Rooms in March – hosting dozens of weddings, parties and social functions from 1991 to 2002.

They have three children, Belinda, 60, Andrew, 51 and Gary, 50, along with six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

After Megan battled cancer, they decided it was time to sell their business and to enjoy their time together.

“We have travelled all over the world,” Malcolm continued.

“We have been to Miami and the Philippines and we nearly moved to Las Vegas we loved it there.”

In recent years the couple have enjoyed spending time closer to home with family and their little dog Toby - who they now take on caravan holidays with them.

Megan, 76, said: “We have had so many incredible experiences together - too many to mention.

“The main thing is that we have worked together well and despite having our differences at times we have loved being a team.

“It ultimately comes down to your upbringing and the values you share.

“Running The Windmill Rooms was fantastic and I loved every minute of it, but now we enjoy a quieter way of life.”

For their diamond celebrations Megan and Malcolm took their caravan to Cornwall before enjoying some time with the family.

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Chatteris swimming pool trustee ‘surprised’ to hear freehold is up for sale for offers around £500,000 with ‘development potential’

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Chatteris swimming pool trustee ‘surprised’ to hear freehold is up for sale for offers around £500,000 with ‘development potential’

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market for offers around £500,000. Picture; AGENTS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Globetrotting March diamond couple celebrate 60 glorious years together

Diamond celebrations for teenage sweethearts Malcolm and Megan. Picture: FAMILY.

Chris Packham has the perfect gift for Kings Dyke Nature Reserve after it leads the way in biodiversity success

Tina Lindsay, Chris Packham�s UK Bioblitz Campaign Manager, and Phil Parker of Kings Dyke Nature Reserve, presenting local school children with binoculars for use at the reserve.Picture; SUBMITTED

Youth coach Kit Carson abused boys while at Norwich City, victims allege

Kit Carson (foreground, right) pictured with trialists heading for a football camp in Shotley, Suffolk, on February 19, 1986. Photo: Cambridge News

Prolific burglar jailed for four years after leaving blood at crime scenes across Cambridgeshire

Steven Craggs, also known as Steven Leach, stole goods worth tens of thousands of pounds and left traces of blood behind at his crime scenes has been handed a four-year jail sentence. He was charged with three burglaries spanning Wisbech, Kings Lynn and Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Well this could be the last time,This could be the last time, Maybe the last time, I don’t know, oh no, oh no

Annual mixed rinks match between North Cambs Bowling Association and the Hudson Indoor Bowls Club held for the final time at the Hudson as the bowls club there is to close and is now looking for a new home. Picture; BOWLS CLUB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists