Globetrotting March diamond couple celebrate 60 glorious years together

A lifetime of love, laughter and living the Las Vegas dream has all formed part of the last 60 years for this March diamond couple.

Diamond celebrations for teenage sweethearts Malcolm and Megan. Picture: FAMILY.

Megan and Malcolm Fisher, born and bred in the Fens, were teenage sweethearts who stole each others hearts aged just nine and 11.

Just a few years later they went on to marry at the Methodist church in Station Road before setting up there own catering business.

Some may say it was a case of opposites attract as Megan was a ballet dancer and Malcolm a champion boxer, but ultimately it was their teamwork and success that brought them together.

Malcolm, aged 78, said: “We used to play together as children and we always had a bit of a special bond.

“We used to run different canteens in Peterborough and I was a butcher, but then we decided to expand into catering and it all started from there.”

The pair went on to run The Windmill Rooms in March – hosting dozens of weddings, parties and social functions from 1991 to 2002.

They have three children, Belinda, 60, Andrew, 51 and Gary, 50, along with six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

After Megan battled cancer, they decided it was time to sell their business and to enjoy their time together.

“We have travelled all over the world,” Malcolm continued.

“We have been to Miami and the Philippines and we nearly moved to Las Vegas we loved it there.”

In recent years the couple have enjoyed spending time closer to home with family and their little dog Toby - who they now take on caravan holidays with them.

Megan, 76, said: “We have had so many incredible experiences together - too many to mention.

“The main thing is that we have worked together well and despite having our differences at times we have loved being a team.

“It ultimately comes down to your upbringing and the values you share.

“Running The Windmill Rooms was fantastic and I loved every minute of it, but now we enjoy a quieter way of life.”

For their diamond celebrations Megan and Malcolm took their caravan to Cornwall before enjoying some time with the family.