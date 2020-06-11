Advanced search

Charity worker, vanman and member of public praised for assisting police at scene of collision

PUBLISHED: 13:03 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 11 June 2020

Member of the public, British Gas ‘vanman’ and charity worker praised for helping police at scene of collision in March. The crash happened on the junction of Broad Street and Dartford Road on Wednesday June 10. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A member of the public, British Gas ‘vanman’ and charity worker have been praised for helping police at the scene of a collision in March which left an 80-year-old man “badly shaken”.

Following the crash on the junction of Broad Street and Dartford Road yesterday morning (Wednesday June 10), their quick-thinking actions included assisting at a road closure and using a vehicle to block a junction.

This, say police, allowed officers to “carry out a swift investigation, secure the scene and re-open the road as soon as possible”.

“As a result of the crash, an 80-year-old driver of a vehicle involved (with whom there was no blame apportioned too) was badly shaken so one officer drove him home, made him a cup of tea taking the time to listen and reminisce about years gone by, whilst ensuring his welfare was in hand,” added a police spokesman.

“I then thank Joy from Mencap who stayed with the gentleman allowing officers to resume and respond to calls for service.

“Thankfully there were no serious injuries to anyone involved.

“This was a real example of members of the community coming together. Thank you.”

