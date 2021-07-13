News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
How dental surgery adapted during lockdown

Ben Jolley

Published: 3:14 PM July 13, 2021   
Some of the team at March Dental Surgery

Since reopening following the first lockdown, March Dental Surgery has implemented additional measures to ensure the safety of all patients and staff.

Measures at the practice include enhanced PPE, Covid screening on entry (temperature testing, hand sanitiser and questions) and allowing fewer patients in the waiting area to enable social distancing.

Donna Onyskiw, practice manager, said: "We have always had to adhere to high standards of cross-infection control as per regulations, but the pandemic has meant this has been heightened even more." 

Some of the team at March Dental Surgery

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, she added that the support and response from patients has been “amazing and positive.

“They’ve been extremely understanding, which has made our jobs a lot easier - that’s something we’re really grateful for."

“None of this would be possible without such an amazing team - they’ve all pulled together through difficult times and taken each challenge in the stride.

The team at March Dental Surgery

“They have been really phenomenal, especially during the early stages when new changes were coming in each week. And also with how they’ve kept up with it.  

And, despite the country going through a pandemic, she said the team have noticed an increase in cosmetic inquiries.

“We think it’s partly because of social media, that people are now more conscious of the way they look as they have had so much time at home.”

