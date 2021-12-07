A dice table used at the former March Cabaret Club, owned by Peter Skoulding (inset), was featured during the Gross Vegas trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - Credit: ITV/Archant

The owner of a dice table used at the former March Cabaret Club was “very excited” to hear it was to feature on this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! series.

Rob Skoulding saw his family’s dice table used for the Gross Vegas trial featuring Olympic diver Matty Lee and music producer Naughty Boy during last Sunday’s episode.

“We had to get rid of it in the end as there was not enough room for it at the new office,” said Rob.

“My nephew Ben found a company who wanted a dice table and it was ITV who wanted to use it for I'm A Celebrity.”

A dice table used at the former March Cabaret Club was featured during the Gross Vegas trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - Credit: ITV

The table, used at March Cabaret Club before it closed in the 1970s, was moved to storage at Marwick House before going to the Wheel Centre on Robingoodfellow’s Lane.

Rob believes the prized possession, which father Peter owned, has been in the family for “over 57 years” before it was donated to ITV around “five to six weeks ago.

“I’ve known to have the table since I was seven-years-old; I’m now 64.

“I don’t think there would not be too many of those types of tables left in the country.

“I was very excited when ITV got in touch; I was very surprised as it was all random and they’ve put it to good use.”

Rob Skoulding's father Peter (pictured) owned the former March Cabaret Club where the dice table was used. - Credit: Archant

Bruce Smith, a friend of Rob’s, used to attend March Cabaret Club since he moved to the town in 1968.

“The bets were half a crown, equivalent to 12.5p now,” Bruce said.

“Every Friday night, I was earning £12 a week and I was pretty good on that table.”

Bruce recalled his triumphs, but also his losses while he gambled, but it was a place where he used to enjoy going to on a regular basis.

“It was a great place,” he said.

“The most I’ve ever won at the cabaret club was £112 and I lost sometimes, too.

“At least the table is being used where it was not, which is good for March. It is like March’s heirloom.”

What are your memories of the dice table used at March Cabaret Club? Let us know by emailing Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.