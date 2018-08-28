Advanced search

A night of pawsitive festive fun at March dog training club Christmas party

PUBLISHED: 16:51 02 January 2019

March Dog Training Club Christmas party

March Dog Training Club Christmas party

It was a night to remember at the best Christmas party in town when March Dog Training Club invited its members to dress up their furry friends for the annual fancy dress competition.

March Dog Training Club Christmas party

Judged by guests Katie Knight and Michaela Henson, from Amical Veterinary Centre, the winner was Mary Higgins and her reindeer Shakti beating strong competition from lions, Christmas crackers, Christmas puddings and others.

After that followed games and the presentation of cheques of £400 each for Magpas and the East Anglian Air Ambulance which was raised at a sponsored walk held in September.

Pat Winfield said: “We are very grateful to the representatives of these charities who spent several hours with us and seemed to enjoy the party as much as we did.

“The evening continued with more games, a buffet, raffle and the presentation of the trophies which members compete for in December.”

The top trophy was won by Christine Kaye and her dog Albe with Jane Lake and Carly coming second. Other members to win recognition for their hard work were Julie Manchett, Claire Collins, Roger Kightly, Jane Perry, John Hire, Ben Wallis, Caroline Brown, Marion Giles, Lauren Plant and Connor Akers.

• March Dog Training Club meets at the Community Centre in Station Road, March. Puppy socialising is at 6pm on Wednesday which puppies can join as soon as they have had their vaccinations and are cleared by the vet to go out.

• The intake class runs from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on a Wednesday evening and having got through that successfully there are further classes on a Tuesday and Wednesday to progress to. Further details from Janet on 01945 461058 or Maggie on 01354 657185.

