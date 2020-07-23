Advanced search

Domestic abuser left girlfriend of three years with extensive bruising after ‘nasty assault’

PUBLISHED: 16:34 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 23 July 2020

George Cunningham, 25, of Deerfield Road, March, punched his girlfriend of three years to the legs, arms and shoulders leaving her with extensive bruising - but the assault only came to light when the victim confided in a family member who told her to call the police. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A March man punched his girlfriend to the legs, arms and shoulders leaving her with extensive bruising - but the assault only came to light when the victim confided in a family member who told her to call the police.

George Cunningham, 25, of Deerfield Road, began arguing with his girlfriend, who he had been in a relationship with for three years, after he suffered a family bereavement in December 2018.

The arguments continued and eventually resulted in Cunningham attacking the woman in November 2019.

He hit her with his fists and hands and also used a near-empty plastic drinks bottle.

Cunningham was subsequently arrested and in police interview, offered no comment to all questions asked of him.

Today (Thursday July 23) at Peterborough Crown Court he was handed a ten-year restraining order after admitting assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) at a previous hearing.

Cunningham was also sentenced to 13 months in prison, suspended for 40 months, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

DC James Bennett, who investigated, said: “This was a nasty assault and the victim did exactly the right thing in confiding in someone close to her and calling the police.

“No-one deserves to be abused, especially in their own home, and I would like to thank the woman for trusting us to bring Cunningham to justice for his actions.

“Domestic abuse often hides behind closed doors, but I hope this case sends a clear message that we are there for victims and will do all that we can to protect them.”

“We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247.”

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse.

