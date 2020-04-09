Motorist spotted driving into line of conifers in March was three times the limit

A motorist who was spotted driving into a line of conifers in March before driving off was arrested for being more than three times the legal limit

Police said concern was raised on Tuesday afternoon (April 7) for a driver of a Ford Transit after they were seen to drive into a line of conifers before driving off.

The vehicle and the driver were found by officers and the driver failed the road side breath test by blowing 108 - whereas the legal limit is 35.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre where inquires continue.