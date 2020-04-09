Advanced search

Motorist spotted driving into line of conifers in March was three times the limit

PUBLISHED: 12:51 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 09 April 2020

Motorist spotted driving into line of conifers in March was arrested for being three times the limit. Pictured: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

Motorist spotted driving into line of conifers in March was arrested for being three times the limit. Pictured: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

Archant

A motorist who was spotted driving into a line of conifers in March before driving off was arrested for being more than three times the legal limit

You may also want to watch:

Police said concern was raised on Tuesday afternoon (April 7) for a driver of a Ford Transit after they were seen to drive into a line of conifers before driving off.

The vehicle and the driver were found by officers and the driver failed the road side breath test by blowing 108 - whereas the legal limit is 35.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre where inquires continue.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police raid on house in the Fens nets a haul of 108 cannabis plants - worth thousands of pounds

Big haul of cannabis plants found during police raid in County Road, March. Picture; FEN COPS

Most Read

Coronavirus: 14 die in Peterborough hospital in a city where COVID-19 rules on social distancing come under scrutiny

City centre is busy as people still dont appear to social distance., City Centre, Peterborough Monday 06 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Coronavirus: In Peterborough today advice on social distancing at bus stops goes unheeded

Crowds forming at Bus stops, Lincoln Road, Peterborough Sunday 05 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Thieves wreck Indian restaurant in the Fens - smashing plates, breaking furnishings and making off with alcohol and goods

Owners of the Gurkha Indian restaurant in Dartford Road, March, today found it had been broken into and substantial damage caused. Picture: Supplied

One star food hygiene rating for Chatteris takeaway and restaurant

The Spice Lounge in Chatteris has been told ‘major improvement’ is necessary following a one-star food hygiene rating. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police raid on house in the Fens nets a haul of 108 cannabis plants - worth thousands of pounds

Big haul of cannabis plants found during police raid in County Road, March. Picture; FEN COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Coronavirus: Director of public health warns ‘stay at home’ but its clear that in parts of Peterborough many continue to ignore her plea

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Motorist spotted driving into line of conifers in March was three times the limit

Motorist spotted driving into line of conifers in March was arrested for being three times the limit. Pictured: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

Police officers go viral after releasing ‘something to make you smile’ TikTok dance video

Police officers in Peterborough dancing in a viral TikTok challenge. Picture: Facebook/Policing Peterborough

Staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital thanked for hard work during coronavirus pandemic by Sir Andy Murray

Sir Andy Murray thanked staff at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic through a video message. Picture: SUPPLIED

Wisbech incinerator consulation to continue despite coronavirus lockdown

The proposed incinerator will be located at Algores Way in Wisbech. Picture: SUBMITTED/ STEVE BARCLAY MP
Drive 24