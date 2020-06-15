Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in March.

Police were called about a minor collision in Burn Street, at about 10.50am on Friday (June 12) and the woman was arrested shortly after in connection with drink driving.

The woman was taken into custody at the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn.

The law states that: if a person is found guilty of drink driving they can be fined, banned from driving or even imprisoned.

A person could get six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine or a driving ban for at least one year (or three years if convicted twice in 10 years).

The legal limit is 50 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 22 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, and 67 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine.