Advanced search

Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

PUBLISHED: 11:55 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 15 June 2020

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in March.

Police were called about a minor collision in Burn Street, at about 10.50am on Friday (June 12) and the woman was arrested shortly after in connection with drink driving.

You may also want to watch:

The woman was taken into custody at the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn.

The law states that: if a person is found guilty of drink driving they can be fined, banned from driving or even imprisoned.

A person could get six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine or a driving ban for at least one year (or three years if convicted twice in 10 years).

The legal limit is 50 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 22 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, and 67 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Police charge youth, 19, with murder- he will appear in court at Peterborough tomorrow

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Students to return to Neale Wade and Cromwell College - some of them at least, for some of the time with teaching ‘bubbles’ part of the Covid routine

CEO Stephen Chamberlain of Active Learning Trust explains schools re-opening at Neale Wade (left) and Cromwell College. Picture; ARCHANT

Resident calls for help to repair damage caused at Fen swimming pool after attempted break-in

Police were called to the Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris after reports of an attempted break-in. Picture: BARNARD MARCUS

Chatteris garden centre which appeared on BBC show The Fixer -that has been closed for almost two years- sold for £545,000

David White, Alex Polizzi and Lynn White.

Most Read

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Police charge youth, 19, with murder- he will appear in court at Peterborough tomorrow

Police were called at 9.42am on June 12 to reports of a stabbing in Tilton Court, Welland, Peterborough. A 27-year-old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A youth, 19, is facing a murder charge. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Students to return to Neale Wade and Cromwell College - some of them at least, for some of the time with teaching ‘bubbles’ part of the Covid routine

CEO Stephen Chamberlain of Active Learning Trust explains schools re-opening at Neale Wade (left) and Cromwell College. Picture; ARCHANT

Resident calls for help to repair damage caused at Fen swimming pool after attempted break-in

Police were called to the Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris after reports of an attempted break-in. Picture: BARNARD MARCUS

Chatteris garden centre which appeared on BBC show The Fixer -that has been closed for almost two years- sold for £545,000

David White, Alex Polizzi and Lynn White.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

F15 Eagle from RAF Lakenheath crashes into the North Sea

F15 similar to that crashed into the North Sea today. Picture; STEVE WELLS

Woman arrested for being more than five times legal limit after crash

A woman was arrested for being more than five times the legal limit after a crash in Burn Street, March. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Resident calls for help to repair damage caused at Fen swimming pool after attempted break-in

Police were called to the Empress Swimming Pool in Chatteris after reports of an attempted break-in. Picture: BARNARD MARCUS

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun
Drive 24