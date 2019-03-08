Rob Skoulding is elected mayor of March after the former deputy and mayor-elect Kit Owen lost his seat earlier this month

Local businessman and councillor Rob Skoulding is once more the mayor of March. He was invited to take on the civic role on Monday evening after the former deputy mayor and mayor-elect Kit Owen lost his town council seat in the local elections.

Cllr Skoulding was invited to become mayor for the coming year and another former and recent mayor Cllr Kim French will be his deputy.

He said he would be looking to support local charities and good causes during his term of office.

"One of these is the March Summer Festival which is getting low on funds and I want to help to ensure the event continues to be such a success," he said.

Cllr Skoulding said he would also continue to play a role in supporting the St George's fayre, the Christmas lights switch on and the Christmas market.

During his recent re-election to the town and district council he said: March is a wonderful, community inspiring town I hope to play an even greater role over the coming years in helping everyone sustain and improve it."