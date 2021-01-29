Published: 12:53 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 1:03 PM January 29, 2021

Paul Tickner (right), known as 'Jimmy' and wife Claire discussed the idea of helping donate the cost of a Covid-19 vaccine before setting up a fundraiser on social media. - Credit: Jimmy Tickner

An engineer who has helped raise hundreds of pounds for the NHS is urging more residents to donate once they have had the Covid-19 vaccine.

Paul Tickner, of March, and his wife Claire launched the fundraiser for NHS Charities Together after discussing the idea of helping people to donate the cost of a vaccine if they felt they could afford one.

Paul, known as ‘Jimmy’ and an engineering manager at stainless steel engineering specialist 316 Engineering, then set up a Facebook fundraiser page as part of the #Give4jab appeal which has already passed its initial target.

“Claire and I were discussing this over Christmas and working out how we might be able to help. We came up with the idea to set up a Facebook charity page for the NHS,” he said.

“We figured that most people would pay for the vaccine if they could, so wouldn’t it be good if we created an easy way to raise some crucial funds for our heroes?”

Jimmy has also received support from 316 Engineering who will pledge at least £3 for every employee at the 40-strong firm.

Michael Donachie, general manager at 316 Engineering, said he and staff are all fully behind the appeal.

“We’re going to see what we can do to help raise awareness of the campaign because it could make a real impact for so many people,” he said.

“Hats off to Paul and Claire for not only coming up with the idea, but making everything happen so quickly.

“I’m confident that they will raise a lot more than they perhaps initially thought was possible and the 316 Engineering team is really proud of both of them.”

Jimmy and Claire are now on course to reach at least £750, and having received plenty of support so far, the 53-year-old is not ready to stop there.

“It doesn’t matter what you contribute, even £3 makes a massive difference. We hoped to raise £150 but we've already done that so now we're aiming a little higher,” he said.

“Fingers crossed we can get there as it is a great cause.”

NHS Charities Together allows the NHS to receive, hold and spend charitable funds and represents 240 NHS charities in the UK.

To donate, visit Jimmy’s Facebook fundraiser page at: https://bit.ly/39qYvG7.