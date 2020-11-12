Charity FACET secures £60,000 to expand operation as part of Covid-19 recovery programme

March-based charity FACET has successfully secured more than £60,000 to expand their work with disabled adults across the region.

The charity will transform their charity shop and adjacent offices on Darthill Road in the town centre to create an overspill facility to support their work.

Just over £61,500 was given by two national funders following a successful bid as part of the Government’s ‘Coronavirus Recovery Programme’.

Kris Harrold, FACET manager, said: “This need arose directly as the result of the Coronavirus pandemic, as working with up to 80 people on site daily was no longer considered to be a realistic option.”

The initial award from Power to Change of £25,000 was used to undertake an extensive refurbishment programme of both premises.

The work was carried out by Elwyn Developments in double quick time, as the charity was keen to get the new facility up and running, so they could welcome back more of their students.

A £36,507 bid to The National Lottery Community Fund followed, and on the same day that the building work was completed, the charity received the news that this bid had also been successful.

Mr Harrold added: “Part of this funding has been used to furnish and equip the new facility, with the balance being used to fund a Coordinator post until March 30 2021.

“Both funding awards have been made under the Government’s Coronavirus Recovery programme and we are incredibly grateful to the Government for the support provided here.

“Without this support, there is no doubt that we would have been unable to welcome back all of our students.”

The charity had previously supported up to 50 adults with learning disabilities at their main Marwick Road site on a daily basis, with up to 30 staff in addition.

Linda Ingram, FACET CEO, said: “Opening a second site was clearly the favoured option here and speed to deliver this was seen as a high priority in order to meet the needs of our students and their parents and carers.”

The new facility, known as FACET in Town, opened its doors for the first time on November 9.

Mr Harrold added: “We’d like to offer our heartfelt thanks to our two funders and all those locally who have helped us along the way.

“Including local councillors Steve Count and Jan French, and also Cambridgeshire County Council, who supported us throughout.

“Incredible support too has come from our own staff and our parents and carers, especially in terms of helping our students with transport, given the travel restrictions which now apply.”

A further £1,000 was awarded by Groundwork, as part of the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme, which has been used to fund personal equipment for students using the new facility.

For more information on FACET and they work that they do, visit: www.facet.org.uk/