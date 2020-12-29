Video

Published: 11:47 AM December 29, 2020 Updated: 11:53 AM December 29, 2020

Karen Godbold’s family home on Cavalry Drive in March was submerged under water after flash floods on Wednesday, December 23. - Credit: Karen Godbold

A family was left devastated just hours before Christmas Eve after their home was left “completely under water” following flash flooding.

Karen Godbold’s home in Cavalry Drive, March was flooded for the third time in their 20 years of ownership on Wednesday, December 23.

Several homes were submerged under water after heavy rainfall across the county, firefighters and Anglian Water were sent out for immediate assistance.

Mrs Godbold said: “Highways said they were coming out on Christmas Eve and would ring me within two hours, we’ve still heard nothing and they still haven't been and emptied the gullies.

“They are full to top of water so if we have anymore [rainfall] we are in trouble again.

“Anglian Water came but just looked in manhole out the front to check the levels.

“We can have a non-return valve fitted into the manhole but we would have to pay for it.

“We have bricked up a door, moved into a higher room and bricked up the backdoor.

“We had a special manhole unit fitted and was told nothing could get through that... well, it did!

“I’m so cross about it, but there are some others in much worse positions than us.

“We had to pull up the floor, cook our Christmas dinner and shut the door.”

Mrs Godbold tried contacting Fenland District Council (FDC) about the gullies not being emptied and was told to contact Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC).

She added: “I’ve been on hold to FDC this morning for 20 mins about the gullies not being emptied.

“I was told it’s not their department, so they gave me a different number for CCC than the one I had but they are closed until January 4, so no updates.

“They reassured us the gullies would be emptied as they had a team out over the holidays.”

We have contacted Cambridgeshire County Council for a comment.