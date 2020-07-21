Advanced search

Five generations of the same March family unite for the first time since baby’s lockdown arrival

PUBLISHED: 11:15 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 21 July 2020

The five generations of the Symonds family from March came together for the first time this weekend to meet new arrival baby Tahlia. Brian Symonds holds baby Tahlia. Back Row (Left to Right): Gavin Symonds, Britney Symonds, Geoff Symonds. Pictures: Britney Symonds

The five generations of the Symonds family from March came together for the first time this weekend to meet new arrival baby Tahlia. Brian Symonds holds baby Tahlia. Back Row (Left to Right): Gavin Symonds, Britney Symonds, Geoff Symonds. Pictures: Britney Symonds

Five generations of the Symonds family have had their first get together since their newest arrival came into the world.

Baby Tahlia Symonds was born during the coronavirus lockdown on May 17 2020 and starts a new generation for the Symonds family.

And on Saturday her mum Britney Symonds, grandad Gavin Symonds, great grandad Geoff Symonds and great-great grandad Brian Symonds arranged a get-together to celebrate their milestone.

Britney, from March, said: “Tahlia loves going out and meeting new people, and she loved being with the family.”

She added: “There were lots of cuddles and it was such a memorable occasion for us.

“It is really special to be able to have five generations of the same family meet one another.

“Of course Tahlia doesn’t realise how special this is just yet, but I’ll make sure she knows as she’s growing up.”

