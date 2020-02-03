Mechanic from March aims to bring family together as garage opens for business

March Fast fit and Servicing is now open for business after its launch on Monday (February 3). From left: David Coombs, Jamie Coombs, Brandon Coombs and Cllr Rob Skoulding. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

A mechanic from March has launched his new garage as he aims to bring the family together.

Jamie Coombs will run the garage alongside 21-year-old son Brandon, wife Angela, daughter Shannon and father-in-law David, who were on hand to open March Fast fit and Servicing on Creek Road today (February 3).

Mayor of March, Cllr Rob Skoulding, also attended to cut the ribbon at the new site, which has taken six months to prepare.

"It has been a lot of hard effort from the family and some close customers have been involved as well," Jamie said.

"It is getting the idea of being an honest mechanic around town and putting the power back in the customer's hands."

Cllr Skoulding was in buoyant mood when helping with the official launch. "I am very honoured to open the premises and what a lovely local family," he said.

For more information, call Jamie on 01354 655666 or email jamie@marchservicing.co.uk.