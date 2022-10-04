News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
March father raises £2,600 for his children’s school and Cancer Research UK

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 11:39 AM October 4, 2022
Jordan Bullman ran the Virtual London Marathon with the support of the crowds, his brother and friends

Jordan Bullman ran the Virtual London Marathon with the support of the crowds, his brother Jordan, Darren Slade and Andy Hawkins - Credit: Jordan Bullman

A father in March, has run the Virtual London Marathon to raise money for Cavalry Primary School and Cancer Research UK. 

On October 2, Jason Bullman ran approximately 186 laps of the Cavalry Primary School's running track. 

Raising an estimated £2,590 to date; around £500 in cash on the day and £2,090 on his GoFundMne page. 

One half is going to the Cavalry Primary School and the other to Cancer Research UK. 

Jason said: “The original goal was to raise £1000 so there was £500 for each thing but that was soon revised. 

“I’m overwhelmed to be honest, I mean due to running marathons in the past its’s tricky to get people to part with their cash but this unique marathon doing laps of a 230metre track is different. 

“Any donations would be hugely appreciated by myself, the charity and the staff and children at Cavalry Primary School.” 

The fundraiser remains open, if you would like to donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jason-bullmans-cavalry-marathon 

