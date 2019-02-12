Award wins for March firefighters at annual Cambs Fire & Rescue ceremony

March fire crew with their awards: crew commander Wayne Marshall, firefighter Jordan Sutton, crew commander Ady Bradshaw, Dan Hall and Gabriel Hearnshaw. Although they are not pictured, ex-firefighter Tony Raine and watch commander Andy Powell are also part of the team. Picture: IAN CARTER. AdGarry Samuels

A number of March firefighters were honoured at Cambs Fire & Rescue Service’s annual excellence awards.

March firefighter Jordan Sutton with his award. Picture: IAN CARTER. March firefighter Jordan Sutton with his award. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Jordan Sutton won the on-call recruit of the year award, which was chosen by the service’s training centre team.

He was chosen for his resilience and determination during his course.

Crew commander Wayne Marshall also received an award for raising more than £20,000 for Magpas Air Ambulance in his own time.

March fire station crew commander Wayne Marshall with his award. Picture: IAN CARTER. March fire station crew commander Wayne Marshall with his award. Picture: IAN CARTER.

The March on-call crew of four - including watch commander Andy Powell, crew commander Ady Bradshaw, firefighter Dan Hall and ex-firefighter Tony Raine - were awarded for ‘working exceptionally hard’ to save the life of a casualty that went into cardiac arrest during a rescue from a house.

They performed lifesaving techniques several times during the rescue and while being transported to hospital.