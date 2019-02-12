Award wins for March firefighters at annual Cambs Fire & Rescue ceremony
PUBLISHED: 16:59 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:43 13 February 2019
Garry Samuels
A number of March firefighters were honoured at Cambs Fire & Rescue Service’s annual excellence awards.
Jordan Sutton won the on-call recruit of the year award, which was chosen by the service’s training centre team.
He was chosen for his resilience and determination during his course.
Crew commander Wayne Marshall also received an award for raising more than £20,000 for Magpas Air Ambulance in his own time.
The March on-call crew of four - including watch commander Andy Powell, crew commander Ady Bradshaw, firefighter Dan Hall and ex-firefighter Tony Raine - were awarded for ‘working exceptionally hard’ to save the life of a casualty that went into cardiac arrest during a rescue from a house.
They performed lifesaving techniques several times during the rescue and while being transported to hospital.