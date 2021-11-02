Firefighters from March fire station visited various areas in March on Halloween (October 31). They're pictured here at 'Halloween House' down Wisbech Road, March. - Credit: Facebook / March Community Fire & Rescue Station

Firefighters from March fire station surprised children who were ‘trick or treating’ around the town for Halloween on Sunday (October 31).

Crews took both fire engines around different areas of the town from 5:30pm with Halloween treats on board.

Prior to the evening, the crew posted on social media asking the people of March where they’d like them to visit – there was a huge response!

A spokesperson said: “Sadly because of the pandemic we had to limit what we do, but we were back for Halloween!

“It was a great night. Well done everybody.”

You may also want to watch:

After the surprise, residents took to social media to thank the crew.

One person said: “Thank you for the drive by sweet drop off, my little ones loved it!”

Another added: “Huge thanks for the sweeties for our children this evening.

“My youngest was made up to see a fellow skelly on board tonight, it made his night.”