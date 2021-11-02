News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Children surprised on Halloween with 'treat' from firefighters

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:24 PM November 2, 2021
Firefighters from March fire station visited various areas in March on Halloween (October 31) in their fire engines

Firefighters from March fire station visited various areas in March on Halloween (October 31). They're pictured here at 'Halloween House' down Wisbech Road, March. - Credit: Facebook / March Community Fire & Rescue Station

Firefighters from March fire station surprised children who were ‘trick or treating’ around the town for Halloween on Sunday (October 31). 

Crews took both fire engines around different areas of the town from 5:30pm with Halloween treats on board. 

Prior to the evening, the crew posted on social media asking the people of March where they’d like them to visit – there was a huge response! 

A spokesperson said: “Sadly because of the pandemic we had to limit what we do, but we were back for Halloween! 

“It was a great night. Well done everybody.” 

You may also want to watch:

After the surprise, residents took to social media to thank the crew. 

One person said: “Thank you for the drive by sweet drop off, my little ones loved it!” 

Most Read

  1. 1 TV presenter Richard Madeley brands plans for 93-home estate as 'pretty stupid'
  2. 2 Play parks back in full swing following makeovers
  3. 3 Overtaking car in A47 near-miss with learner driver
  1. 4 Stonea underpass closure an option for Network Rail
  2. 5 Britain's oldest working Land Rover first used in the Fens
  3. 6 Cambridgeshire gets extra help to tackle rising Covid crisis
  4. 7 Only one neighbour objects to catering van at end semi 
  5. 8 Motorcyclist dies and driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A505 crash
  6. 9 FACT sets up fourth befriending group
  7. 10 66 countries in motorhome then thieves steal it from their drive

Another added: “Huge thanks for the sweeties for our children this evening. 

“My youngest was made up to see a fellow skelly on board tonight, it made his night.” 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Halloween
March News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People's Postcode Lottery host Jeff Brazier

Cambs Live

Lucky Cambridgeshire neighbours win People's Postcode Lottery

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner listen as shadow chancellor Ra

Cambs Live

Chatteris man charged over Angela Rayner death threats

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Drug dealer Sol Clark jailed

Peterborough Crown Court

Drug dealer racially abused police officer

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The two-vehicle crash happened in New Road, Chatteris, on Monday October 25.

Cambs Live

Person cut out of car after two-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon