'I have got my life back' - Inspirational March fitness instructor helps man lose nine stone

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff.

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone.

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff.

Emily Berry decided that she wanted to help people achieve their fitness goals after ill-health led her to the gym.

The former hairdresser was diagnosed with a giant cell tumour in her left arm - but the setback actually led her to a new career.

Emily, who now owns Emily Berry Fitness, is qualified as an advanced personal trainer with an NVQ at level 3 in fitness.

And Liam Althoff, from March, has lost nine stone in 18 months thanks to support from Emily.

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff.

The 28-year-old began personal training sessions with Emily in May 2018 weighing 35 stone.

He is now down to 26 stone and fits a 3XL size shirt - and has regained his confidence.

Liam, who works for the NHS, said: "I have got my life back.

"I could barely walk up the road, I would have to sit down all the time and had very little energy.

Emily Berry Fitness held a journey sharing meal for clients to celebrate how far they had come.

"Now my whole outlook on life has changed - I've regained my confidence and dropped from a 8XL in size to 3XL.

"My sciatica has gone, my blood pressure has changed, I'm sleeping better and I have bags of energy."

Liam has also lost a phenomenal 10 inches from his upper chest, 10 inches from his lower chest, 12 inches from his belly and 15 inches from his hips.

Emily's clients met for a journey sharing meal to celebrate their achievements at The Acre pub in March on January 28.

A fitness instructor from March - who turned her life around after being diagnosed with a tumour - has helped one man lose a staggering nine stone. Pictured is Emily Berry and Liam Althoff.

Prue Day started a fitness regime in September 2018 after having a baby.

She said: "I've toned up and lost six inches from my waist and now feel more fit, confident and happier."

Grace and her fiancé Toby have also hit Emily's gym in a bid to tone up before their summertime wedding.

"Coming to Emily is really helping me get back into shape and I've felt a huge mental health boost too," Grace said.

Emily works on cardiovascular fitness, endurance stamina and weight management with her clients.

She is also qualified to work with pregnant women and new mums, and to teach boot camp and circuits, and is qualified as a sports massage therapist. She said: "It is so rewarding to be able to help people in different ways.

"I'm so proud of what everyone has achieved in terms of reaching their fitness goals.

"I love my job and being able to help people feel better about themselves, especially those who may be facing disability or illness."

To find out more visit Emily Berry Fitness on Facebook.