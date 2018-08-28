Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

March Foodbank set to help twice as many families this Christmas compared to five years ago

PUBLISHED: 17:04 17 December 2018

Ely Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Debbie Goddard, store manager. Picture: Kath Sansom

Ely Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Debbie Goddard, store manager. Picture: Kath Sansom

Archant

The food bank service in March is gearing up to hand out hampers to twice the amount of families this Christmas compared to five years ago.

Ely Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Picture: Kath SansomEly Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Picture: Kath Sansom

Hundreds of goodies have been donated to the weekly service from supermarkets, churches and students at Neale Wade Academy.

Volunteers are urging anybody with unwanted Christmas gifts like toys or beauty sets to donate them over the coming weeks so they can be handed out as part of the food bank’s charitable service.

Debbie Goddard, store manager of the Ely Foodbank @ March said: “We have just celebrated our fifth year and I would say we have double the number of families who need us.

“There are 15 to 20 families who come regularly every week. In addition we have more homeless people.

Ely Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Picture: Kath SansomEly Foodbank @ March is preparing to hand out hampers to clients for Christmas 2018. The number of famlies using the service has doubled in the last five years. Picture: Kath Sansom

“A lot of people come without vouchers.

“Sadly, we are finding that people, who are behind on the rent, still aren’t being given food bank vouchers from the local authority.

“This is bound to get worse because the Universal Credit system has a five week gap from one benefit to another with nothing to help people in this change over period.

“There are a lot of people in bed and breakfasts and hostels long term. One couple has been in their “temporary” bed and breakfast for two years.”

• The Food bank is open on Tuesdays from 1pm to 2.30pm at Centenary Baptis Church.

• It is open over Christmas on Boxing Day and on Wednesday Janaury 2 from 1 to 2.30pm.

• For details or to find out how to donate unwanted Christmas presents email debbiemgoddard@btinternet.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

Thomas Eaton Primary School in Wimblington is in the bottom five primary schools in Cambridgeshire.

Back Two and children from Burrowmoor perform at Mayor of March’s civic carol service

Mayors and council dignitaries from other parts of the county were among guests at the annual Mayor of March's civic carol service held at St Peter's church, March. Picture: IAN CARTER

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

A coach and a car have crashed on the A1120 at Ashfield Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

MP’s call for bobbies on beat after man stabbed in head

The lane is a small walkthrough allowing access to the nearby flats Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

Champion Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill goes back to school to give inspiring talk to Cromwell Community College students

Champion Chatteris boxer Jordan Gill goes back to school to give inspiring talk to students. Picture: FUTURE FIRST.

Sam Mechelewski Murder Trial: Accused disposed of man’s belongings days after murder

Cambridge Crown Court

Father Christmas, snow, hot soup and delighted faces as Wisbech Bandstand hosts a highly successful Christmas concert with Manea Band

Christmas concert at Wisbech Bandstand was a great success. Manea Band and Father Christmas were among the attracts - and there was a snow storm for the children. Picture; IAN CARTER

Athletics: Three Counties trio tackle Thetford Trail 10k

Three Counties Running Club trio Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Lee and Sarah Johnson at Thetford
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists