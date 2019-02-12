Man driving black BMW while ‘under the influence of alcohol’ crashes into two cars before hitting railing

A suspected drunk driver crashed his BMW into two cars before ploughing into railings at the fountain in March. Picture: SUBMITTED SUBMITTED

A suspected drink driver crashed into two cars before ploughing into the fountain railings in March town centre on Saturday, police have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A suspected drunk driver crashed his BMW into two cars before ploughing into railings at the fountain in March. Picture: SUBMITTED A suspected drunk driver crashed his BMW into two cars before ploughing into railings at the fountain in March. Picture: SUBMITTED

The man was driving his black BMW at around 6.50pm before he crashed into two cars when pulling out on March Broad Street.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “Male driving was under the influence of alcohol and crashed into the railing at around 6:48pm.

“He was stumbling about outside his car and reportedly tried to get away. No one was injured and the car was recovered.”

An eye witness said: “People gathered around the vehicle after it made a mess of the railings surrounding the fountain in town.

“A silver Volkswagen looked as if it had been hit side on and the BMW was clearly embedded in the black railings – it looked a real state.”