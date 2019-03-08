Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Darts world record is smashed as March foursome raise thousands for Scotty's Little Soldiers

PUBLISHED: 17:24 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 17 June 2019

Tony Barnes and his team showcasing their world record time after their darts marathon. Picture: TONY BARNES

Tony Barnes and his team showcasing their world record time after their darts marathon. Picture: TONY BARNES

Archant

It's official: the world record for the longest game of paired darts has finally been broken.

The team of Tony Barnes, his wife Lorraine and brothers Simon and Garry Whittaker took to the oche at the GER Sports Club in March in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers, and managed to continuously play for 50 minutes and 2 seconds, beating the previous record by over 30 minutes.

It was a monumental effort to break a feat that has stood since 2016, raising approximately £3,000 in the process.

Scotty's Little Soldiers was formed in memory of Corporal Lee Scott, who served in the Tank Regiment alongside Simon before being killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Tony said: "It was harder than we thought it would be.

You may also want to watch:

"We really wanted the record and we are all over the moon."

Tony and the team will now take a well-deserved rest, but he insists this will not be the end of their fundraising efforts.

He added: "We will still think of ways of how we can donate to Scotty's Little Soldiers and I'm sure there will be other things coming along."

Tony is also grateful for those who helped during the event, including: David and Linda King, Garry and Simon's wives Sharron and Mellony, Jo Anderson-Wenn, Rachel Redhead, Pete Church, Liam Moore, Bec Amor, Nigel Searle, Shaun Taylor and Dean Elkin.

To donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tony-lorraine-simon-gary-worldrecorddarts or for more information on Scotty's Little Soldiers, head over to www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk.

Most Read

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Fears for the oldest house in town

Ely House, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

March Town Ladies celebrate successful season at annual presentation evening

March Town Ladies at their annual presentation evening. From back ( left to right): Abby Grist, Megan Tombs, Lexi Waters, Liv Goode, Emma Frost, Naomi McGarvie, Rich Lorraine, Tori Sharpe, Chas Miller, Adele Munday, Emma Searle and Gary Davis. From front (left to right): Carole Davis, Sydney Davis, Claire Newton, Kay Churchyard, Eleanor McLeish and Vicki Sharpe. Picture: GARY DAVIS

Most Read

Spectacular crash after driver used mobile phone behind the wheel

The crash scene in Peterborough after the driver of this Nissan Micra was allegedly using their mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Fears for the oldest house in town

Ely House, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

March Town Ladies celebrate successful season at annual presentation evening

March Town Ladies at their annual presentation evening. From back ( left to right): Abby Grist, Megan Tombs, Lexi Waters, Liv Goode, Emma Frost, Naomi McGarvie, Rich Lorraine, Tori Sharpe, Chas Miller, Adele Munday, Emma Searle and Gary Davis. From front (left to right): Carole Davis, Sydney Davis, Claire Newton, Kay Churchyard, Eleanor McLeish and Vicki Sharpe. Picture: GARY DAVIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Darts world record is smashed as March foursome raise thousands for Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Tony Barnes and his team showcasing their world record time after their darts marathon. Picture: TONY BARNES

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Firefighers attend dramatic car fire in Wisbech

A burnt-out car and another submerged in water were two dramatic incidents attended by firefighters in Fenland last week. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

ATHLETICS: Three Counties runners record healthy weekend times at Green Wheel Relay

Team TCRC at the Green Wheel Relay in Peterborough at the weekend. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Colchester students make fashion statement with upcycled outfits

Tom Gibson models upcycled clothes designed by Shannah Oliver Picture: DIANNE WHAB
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists