Darts world record is smashed as March foursome raise thousands for Scotty's Little Soldiers

It's official: the world record for the longest game of paired darts has finally been broken.

The team of Tony Barnes, his wife Lorraine and brothers Simon and Garry Whittaker took to the oche at the GER Sports Club in March in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers, and managed to continuously play for 50 minutes and 2 seconds, beating the previous record by over 30 minutes.

It was a monumental effort to break a feat that has stood since 2016, raising approximately £3,000 in the process.

Scotty's Little Soldiers was formed in memory of Corporal Lee Scott, who served in the Tank Regiment alongside Simon before being killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Tony said: "It was harder than we thought it would be.

"We really wanted the record and we are all over the moon."

Tony and the team will now take a well-deserved rest, but he insists this will not be the end of their fundraising efforts.

He added: "We will still think of ways of how we can donate to Scotty's Little Soldiers and I'm sure there will be other things coming along."

Tony is also grateful for those who helped during the event, including: David and Linda King, Garry and Simon's wives Sharron and Mellony, Jo Anderson-Wenn, Rachel Redhead, Pete Church, Liam Moore, Bec Amor, Nigel Searle, Shaun Taylor and Dean Elkin.

To donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tony-lorraine-simon-gary-worldrecorddarts or for more information on Scotty's Little Soldiers, head over to www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk.