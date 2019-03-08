Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

PUBLISHED: 16:56 10 April 2019

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Archant

Plans to demolish the former Freezer Centre in March and turn it into shops and flats, has been redesigned, after the last application met with an ice cool reaction.

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

In 2018 developers wanted to turn the Station Road site into 34 flats, but when neighbours voiced concerns it was turned down, amid fears it would have a negative knock on effect for the town centre.

Now, a new application has been drawn up, this time for 26 flats - a reduction in eight dwellings.

It has also ditched an underground parking idea.

The new plan has 17 flats with two bedrooms and nine flats with one bedroom.

It includes on-site parking for 12 cars as well as storage for pedal cycles and bins.

The drawing includes ground floor shop space which could be sub divided into two or three smaller units if desired.

A design and access statement to Fenland planners says: “Since the refusal, pre application meetings and discussions have taken place with the planning and conservation officers and a parking survey undertaken.

“All of the previous issues have been addressed and the response from the officers has been positive.”

It adds that the design will: “Generally reflect the appearance of traditional buildings in the nearby conservation area.”

The design includes building on two, three and four storey levels, to give variety in appearance, so that it does not look like one big block.

“The very significant reduction in the number of flats, with the removal of the basement car parking, gives a smaller scheme which better reflects the character of the area,” the statement says.

“The rear on-site car parking is screened by walls that have the appearance of buildings.”

There are plan for external security lighting and a main entrance gate, visible from public areas, fitted with an access control system.

The statement adds: “These proposals are a high-quality development, on previously developed, brown field, land, which has a strong presumption in favour of approval and no adverse effects on neighbours.

“The proposals will enhance the character and local distinctiveness of the area and the vitality of the town centre, while providing much needed housing.”

In 2018 Councillor Kit Owen, a former town mayor and planning committee member, said he hoped councillors “flex their muscles appropriately for the town of March” saying it was crucial to get rid of the former Freezer Centre eye sore.

The application is being considered by Fenland District Council planning committee.

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists to help Mayor James Palmer deliver his combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT

Most Read

Young woman is attacked by a group of females in March town centre prompting a police witness appeal

Emily Szebesta was attacked in March High Street. Police are appealing for witnesses after she was left with cuts, bruises and a chunk of her missing. Picture: EMILY SZEBESTA

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Prepare for the air to turn blue when Jim Davidson comes to the Fens

The peoples favourite comedian, Jim Davidson, is coming to the GER in March in January.

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in scam that saw more than 50 people - many of them elderly - robbed of £3m

Wisbech man to be sentenced for his part in £3m 'boiler room' sca'.. Ryan Weston, 27, of Clarkson Avenue, pleaded guilty to money laundering when he appeared before Southwark Crown Court Picture; COURT SERVICE

Up to £39,000 a year on offer to a brace of PR specialists to help Mayor James Palmer deliver his combined authority message

Mayor James Palmer who is embarking on ambition projects like the new transport system for Cambridge 9right) is now looking for two PR gurus to get the combined authority message across. Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

St John’s launches appeal to overturn Fenland Council refusal of permission for 95 homes at Estover, March

St John's College is appealing against the refusal of Fenland Council to allow them to build 95 homes at Estover. The appeal will be heard by written representation. Picture; ARCHANT

New plan to demolish Freezer Centre in March and turn into flats and shops

Proposed March Neighbourhood Plan.March freezer centre.Picture: Steve Williams.

Hare coursing down across Cambridgeshire by 19 per cent as first civil injunctions are served against the crime

Hare coursing across Cambridgeshire has been cut by 19 per cent this year due to four civil injunctions being secured by police, it has been revealed. Pictured is Mark Loveridge, John Jefford, James Crickmore and Denny Loveridge. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March

Budding bakers raise cash for charity at Restaurant Two Ten in March. Picture: Stephanie Hyndman.

‘Police dogs are part of our family’ says police chief after Finn’s law is passed to protect service animals

Police dog Finn has gone down in history for changing the law so that it is now an offence to cause unnecessary suffering to a service animal. Picture: BEDS CAMBS HERTS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists