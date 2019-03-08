Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifter smashes up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY Archant

A March garage remains closed - with blood on the entrance door- after a cashier was injured and taken to hospital after being attacked by a suspected shoplifter.

The assault took place at the BP garage in Dartford Road (next to Lidl) on Sunday when the cashier challenged a man trying to steal alcohol from the store.

What happened next is now a matter for the police but according to manager Vee Jay considerable damage has been caused by the suspected shoplifter during the altercation.

"The man began to fight the cashier and started to throw stuff everywhere in the shop," he said. "He smashed items near the till and did a lot of damage to our business."

Today the shop remains cordoned by police with a forensic expert at the scene.

Vee Jay said his cashier was now "ok and it's all settling down."

Cambs Police have been contacted: it is not known at this stage whether an arrest has been made.

More details as we get them.

