Cashier attacked - and taken to hospital - as suspected shoplifters smash up BP garage in March

Cordoned off, the BP garage in Dartford Road, March, where a cashier was attacked by a suspected shoplifter on Sunday. Picture; BEN JOLLEY Archant

A March garage remains closed - with blood on the entrance door - after a cashier was injured and taken to hospital after being attacked by two suspected shoplifter.

The assault took place at the BP garage in Dartford Road (next to Lidl) on Sunday when the cashier challenged one of the men who was trying to steal alcohol from the store.

"Two men walked into the BP Garage in Dartford Road and stole two bottles of wine at about 9.15pm," said a police spokesman.

"A member of staff intervened and was assaulted by the men as they left the building. The victim suffered minor injuries.

"The first man was described as being of mixed race, about 30, with dark curly hair, and wore a grey hooded top and dark trousers.

"The second man was described as white, about 30, with short light-brown hair, and wore a dark blue t-shirt and dark jeans."

Store manager, Vee Jay, said that considerable damage had been caused during the altercation.

"The man began to fight the cashier and started to throw stuff everywhere in the shop," he said. "He smashed items near the till and did a lot of damage to our business."

Today the shop remains cordoned by police with a forensic expert at the scene.

Vee Jay said his cashier was now "ok and it's all settling down."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/69860/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.