Annual competition bids to make blossoming return

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:00 AM March 6, 2021   
A previous entry for the 'medium' category at the March Garden Competition

One of the previous entries in the 'medium' category at the March Garden Competition. - Credit: Archant

Organisers of the annual March Garden Competition are hoping that after a year off, they can make a blossoming return. 

The competition was postponed last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but entries for this year’s event are now open. 

To enter, entrants can apply for the small, medium or large category, where they can send two photos to organisers Paul and Maria Nielsen-Bom, or alternatively, they can telephone them. 

Steve Griggs, one of the competition judges, said: “Entrants should send around two photos, or they can ring up and say they would like to enter, give their address and we will go there and check it out.

“There is no criteria and as we couldn’t run it last year, it is a chance for people that want to show off what they have done.” 

Judging is due to take place between July 10-11, while the awards ceremony will happen around two weeks later, depending on Covid-19 guidelines.  

It is uncertain how much each winner will receive in prize money, but will be sponsored by local businesses. 

To enter, email your name, address, contact number and which category your garden falls into to BeaverBom@gmail.com or call 01354 656185.

