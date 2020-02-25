Fenland girl, 9, makes TV debut on Sky Sports after winning competition to find young news reporters

Gracie Cornwell makes her TV debut on Sky Sports after winning a competition to find young news reporters. Picture: Supplied/Tanya Cornwell Supplied/Tanya Cornwell

A young budding journalist made her TV debut on Sky Sports after winning a national competition to find young news reporters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gracie and head England coach Jess Thirlby. Picture: Supplied/Tanya Cornwell Gracie and head England coach Jess Thirlby. Picture: Supplied/Tanya Cornwell

After submitting a 60-second report, nine-year-old Gracie Cornwell from March was chosen by Sky as a "clear winner" for the Sky Sports Young Reporter role.

Gracie and her mum were sent on an all-expenses-paid trip to Birmingham Arena for the opening of the Sky Sports Netball Superleague where she got straight into work.

The March Ladybirds player got an exclusive look behind the scenes of a live broadcast, met the presenters and even interviewed England head coach Jess Thirlby on air.

Gracie being interviewed on Sky Sports. Picture: Supplied/Tanya Cornwell Gracie being interviewed on Sky Sports. Picture: Supplied/Tanya Cornwell

Tanya, Gracie's mum, said: "It was an unbelievable experience and one that will stay with her forever. Everyone was so friendly and treated Gracie like the superstar she was.

"Netball is the fastest growing sport and it is clear to see why such passionate and friendly people are involved."

Jess Thirlby even surprised Gracie with a netball signed by all the Vitality Roses players and she got to meet Wasps player and most capped England player, Jade Clarke.

In the vision-mixing room, Gracie learns about live broadcast. Picture: Supplied/Tanya Cornwell In the vision-mixing room, Gracie learns about live broadcast. Picture: Supplied/Tanya Cornwell

Tanya added: "She [Gracie] watched her favourite team the Wasps warm up back stage.

"The floor manager even arranged for Gracie to do a player run out on the court in front of a full capacity audience to be interviewed by the presenters.

"Gracie also did some filming for an upcoming TV commercial promoting Sky VIP.

Gracie filming the Sky VIP commercial. Picture: Supplied/Tanya Cornwell Gracie filming the Sky VIP commercial. Picture: Supplied/Tanya Cornwell

"Finally, Gracie walked the ball out on to the court for the headline match Wasps vs Manchester Thunder live on Sky Sports wearing her March Ladybirds kit."