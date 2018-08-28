A trial of golf club junior sessions could become a permanent fixture in March

Enthusiasm is the order of the day for the newly launched March juniors golf club.

A club spokesman said: “Whether it’s cold or raining they arrive for their coaching session with vigour and smiles on their faces.

“Many thanks for the unsung heroes … the parents and guardians that ferry their children around and huddle on the bench to keep warm.

“If you all continue to enjoy yourselves then we will continue to hold these sessions throughout the year.

“We have been very successful in the launch of our junior golf academy at March Golf Club.”

A team supporting the young players have set up a traffic light system where red means just starting out, amber means they are ready for the main course with adult supervision, and green means they can go on to the course with an all clear in ability, behaviour and etiquette.

There were 55 members who played in the captains’ drive-in competition at Stableford.

In the men’s competition, the winner was Nick Carter with 46 points, runner-up was Mark Crawley with 40 points and third was Alan Hall on 38 points.

Ladies winner was Michal Simpson with 36 points followed by Carole Wood with 31 points.

Nearest the pin on the 9th / 18th was Sandra Russell.

In the drive-in sweeps, the club captain’s sweep was won by Alan Hall who successfully predicted that Alan would drive 207 yards into the left-side rough.

The winner in the lady captain’s sweep was Jean Arterton who forecast that Sandra would hit her drive 137 yards straight down the middle.

However, the biggest winner on the day was the two captain’s charities.

More than £100 was raised to be split equally between raising money for research into infant mortality and raising money to build a covered driving range on the practice ground.

The club’s PGA pro Alex Oldham has started a ladies golf academy and junior academy with the help of Baz Smith, club captain Alan Jones, Lewis Ogden and volunteers from golf club members.

Now working with a group of around 10 ladies the sessions are for women who want to have some fun, socialise and either learn, or improve their game.

• For details contact alexoldham@btinternet.com, 01354 652364 or visit www.marchgolfclub.co.uk.