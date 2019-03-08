March Golf Club captain plays 54 holes non-stop in seven hours to raise funds for club

The captain of March Golf Club played 54 holes non-stop in just over seven hours to raise money for the club.

As part of his fund-raising activities for the year Alan Jones took part in a three-round Eclectic Challenge.

All three rounds of golf were completed on the same day, Thursday October 17, with an early start at 7.12am.

The three rounds were completed at 2.22pm making a total of seven hours and 10 minutes for the 54 holes.

The aim of the eclectic challenge was to complete each hole in the lowest possible score with only the best score counting to the final total.

Alan completed the challenge with a final gross score of 76 (against a par of 70) which, he says, was a decent effort for a 12-handicap golfer.

Club members were given the opportunity to guess the final score and four members (Graham Twist, Baz Smith, Simon Moore and Danny Daniel) correctly picked the total.

Prizes were on offer to members who got the correct final total and, in the draw carried out afterwards, Graham was the winner of a free four-ball voucher for Stoke Rochford Golf Club.

The runners-up, Simon, Danny and Baz, won a £10 credit voucher to spend in the professional's shop at March Golf Club run by resident PGA professional, Alex Oldham.

Alan said: "I would like to say thank you to all the members who paid to sponsor me for the captain's challenge. A good sum of money has been raised for the captain's project for the year.

"I would also like to thank those members who supported me on the day. Without the help and support of Mick Russell, Gary Brinn and Ray Pescud, the challenge could not have been completed."