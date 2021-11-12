Long-serving Eileen given fond farewell after 58-year service
Gail Johnson
A long-serving of March Golf Club was given a fitting farewell after 58 years of service.
Eileen Clapham was presented a gift, flowers and thanks from the club’s ladies’ section at their annual general meeting on November 3.
Ms Clapham, who joined the club in 1963, has decided to stand down as treasurer having supported the ladies’ section in several roles throughout her time there.
A club spokesperson said: “She will certainly be missed.”
At the meeting, outgoing ladies’ captain Jean McAuliffe said: “It was always going to be difficult to get the competitions completed during a shortened playing season.
“But I am pleased to see that we made it.”
Incoming captain Margaret Butt thanked Jean and all members for their continued support of the ladies’ section.
She said: “We have a busy schedule for 2021-22 and I look forward to supporting members and welcoming new members to the club.”
If you are interested in joining the ladies’ section at March Golf Club, visit their website: https://www.marchgolfclub.co.uk/.