News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Long-serving Eileen given fond farewell after 58-year service

Logo Icon

Gail Johnson

Published: 12:37 PM November 12, 2021
Updated: 12:41 PM November 12, 2021
Eileen Clapham at March Golf Club

Eileen Clapham was given a fond farewell by March Golf Club after deciding to step down from her role. - Credit: March Golf Club

A long-serving of March Golf Club was given a fitting farewell after 58 years of service. 

Eileen Clapham was presented a gift, flowers and thanks from the club’s ladies’ section at their annual general meeting on November 3. 

Ms Clapham, who joined the club in 1963, has decided to stand down as treasurer having supported the ladies’ section in several roles throughout her time there. 

A club spokesperson said: “She will certainly be missed.” 

At the meeting, outgoing ladies’ captain Jean McAuliffe said: “It was always going to be difficult to get the competitions completed during a shortened playing season.  

“But I am pleased to see that we made it.” 

March Golf Club ladies AGM 2021

Prize winners from left to right: Emma Athow, Georgie Millett, Victoria Collett, Viv Snushall, Jean Alterton, Gail Arnold, Gail Johnson and Ros Humphrey. - Credit: March Golf Club

Incoming captain Margaret Butt thanked Jean and all members for their continued support of the ladies’ section. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Delivery driver crashes through front window of house
  2. 2 Cars enter river after Fenland crash
  3. 3 Two minute silence observed across the Fens and East Cambridgeshire
  1. 4 RAF memorial finally unveiled as Chatteris remembers on Armistice Day
  2. 5 Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash
  3. 6 Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes
  4. 7 'A difficult winter ahead' as NHS Trust announce Covid-19 emergency plan 
  5. 8 Preparation work underway in first step of plans to transform town
  6. 9 Valuables stolen from minibus during football match
  7. 10 World War 2 grenade causes evacuation

She said: “We have a busy schedule for 2021-22 and I look forward to supporting members and welcoming new members to the club.” 

If you are interested in joining the ladies’ section at March Golf Club, visit their website: https://www.marchgolfclub.co.uk/.  

March News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alan Desmond, of Chapel Lane, Chatteris, charged in connection with class A and B drug offences in Cambridgeshire.

Cambs Live

Man charged in connection with Cambs drug dealing offences

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
King's Dyke crossing from the air

Cambs Live

Jones the bridge builder makes fantastic progress

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza was given as a hospital order with restriction.

Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
The Ford Focus collided with a parked vehicle before crashing into a fence on Wimblington Road, March, on October 30.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Suspected drink driver collides with vehicle and crashes into fence

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon