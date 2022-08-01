News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Over 60 golfers participate in golf club event

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 4:51 PM August 1, 2022
Winners from President's Day at March Golf Club

Winners from President's Day at March Golf Club. From left to right: Derek Wisbey, Jean Alterton, Carolyn Morton (president), Gary Neugebauer, Dawn Robinson, Justin Jackson, Jo Rowlett and Chris Hodson. - Credit: March Golf Club

It’s one of the highlights of the diary at March Golf Club – and over 60 members took part in the President’s Day Cup 2022.

The event, which was held yesterday (Sunday), was hosted by the club’s current president Carolyn Morton at the Grange Road Course.

She said “It was lovely to see so many members out playing, it was a really good day.”

Derek Wisbey won the competition with 41 stableford points, with Dawn Robinson coming second with 39 points and Gary Neugebauer in third place with 38 points.

There were also prizes for nearest the pin and longest drive.

The presentation evening was also considered a great success.

Money raised from the raffle will go towards the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough and a March Golf Club project to improve the practice area.

More information about March Golf Club is available on its website.

March News

