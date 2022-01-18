Fundraiser Fred toasted by club after 20-year service
- Credit: March Golf Club
A fundraiser who has been part of a golf club for nearly 20 years has been thanked for his hard work.
Fred Gordon will leave March Golf Club having raised hundreds of pounds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance through car boot sales and other fundraising events.
He has worked with the club’s management committee to help ensure members get the best from the club, helping out with managing the course.
Fred has also helped decorate and refurbish the clubhouse on Grange Road.
A March Golf Club spokesperson said: “The senior section of March Golf Club thanked fellow senior player Fred Gordon for his work for the club and his charity fundraising.
“The East Anglian Air Ambulance charity launched in 2000, with crews dispatched to patients at the roadside, in the city, or on the beach."
Fred was presented with a Brierley crystal vase, a fruit bowl and a bird bath.
