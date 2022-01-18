News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Fundraiser Fred toasted by club after 20-year service

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:00 AM January 18, 2022
Fred Gordon with members of March Golf Club

Fred Gordon was thanked for almost 20 years of service with a lunch and presentation held by March Golf Club. - Credit: March Golf Club

A fundraiser who has been part of a golf club for nearly 20 years has been thanked for his hard work. 

Fred Gordon will leave March Golf Club having raised hundreds of pounds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance through car boot sales and other fundraising events. 

He has worked with the club’s management committee to help ensure members get the best from the club, helping out with managing the course. 

Fred has also helped decorate and refurbish the clubhouse on Grange Road. 

Fred Gordon thanked by March Golf Club members

Fred Gordon received a Brierley crystal vase for his services to March Golf Club. - Credit: March Golf Club

A March Golf Club spokesperson said: “The senior section of March Golf Club thanked fellow senior player Fred Gordon for his work for the club and his charity fundraising. 

“The East Anglian Air Ambulance charity launched in 2000, with crews dispatched to patients at the roadside, in the city, or on the beach."

Fred was presented with a Brierley crystal vase, a fruit bowl and a bird bath. 

Golf
March News

