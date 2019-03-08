Advanced search

Just when you thought it might have gone quiet, back comes the graffiti artist in March and this time within yards of the town's police station

PUBLISHED: 17:09 22 October 2019

Latest effort by the mysterious graffiti artist in March. This time the tag has been placed above the RSPCA shop in the town centre. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Latest effort by the mysterious graffiti artist in March. This time the tag has been placed above the RSPCA shop in the town centre. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Archant

It may have gone quiet for a quiet of couple but the graffiti tag 'REWZ' has made a spectacular reappearance in March.

Quite how they did it is unclear but it the letters REWZ have been put across the top half of the RSPCA charity shop next to Iceland in the town centre.

Passers-by gaped at the tag today wondering not only who the culprit is but how they managed to get up so high to put it there.

CCTV captures much of what happens in March during the night but it is not certain whether a camera can pick up the building.

Ironically a just a few yards away is March police station but with few officers walking through to the town centre the offender probably felt he was unlikely to get caught in the act.

You may also want to watch:

The tag appeared earlier this month on Greggs and Barclays Bank and even on the derelict Collingwood's auction rooms.

"One of the reasons the graffiti is noticed is we have had so little of it," said local councillor Steve Count.

"Fenland District Council attempts to remove it when notified and in a public place. Please tell them if you see any graffiti."

He said: "If anyone knows who is doing the graffiti or recognises the tags, please let the police know. Or if preferred please contact me directly."

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Former landlord Chris Kirby couldn’t bare to see his old pub going to ‘rack and ruin’ so he’s taken it back on and opens tonight

New owners Chris Kirby and Darren Mundy hope to transform The Cock Inn into a �proper entertainment venue� with live bands and DJs. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in ‘serious condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest in March

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Former landlord Chris Kirby couldn’t bare to see his old pub going to ‘rack and ruin’ so he’s taken it back on and opens tonight

New owners Chris Kirby and Darren Mundy hope to transform The Cock Inn into a �proper entertainment venue� with live bands and DJs. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Inflata Nation! Huge 14,000 square foot inflatable theme park moving to Cambridgeshire retail park

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: Supplied/InflateNation

Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in ‘serious condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest in March

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Latest from the Cambs Times

Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in ‘serious condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest in March

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

Just when you thought it might have gone quiet, back comes the graffiti artist in March and this time within yards of the town’s police station

Latest effort by the mysterious graffiti artist in March. This time the tag has been placed above the RSPCA shop in the town centre. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

ATHLETICS: Successful Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon for members of March Athletic Club

Nine members of March Athletic Club competed in the Asda Foundation Yorkshire Marathon. Picture: Supplied/MarchAC

Here are some of the 32 furry animals rescued from cruelty, neglect and abandonment by the RSPCA in Cambridgeshire last year alone

Here are a handful of the 32 furry animals saved from abandonment or cruelty by the RSPCA in Cambridgeshire last year alone. Picture: Supplied/RSPCA

Sex offender, 73, caught with pornographic images involving animals and videos of bestiality jailed for 17 months

Allan Dobbe, 73, jailed for 17 months for animal porn and video bestiality possession. Picture; CAMBS COPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists