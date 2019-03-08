Just when you thought it might have gone quiet, back comes the graffiti artist in March and this time within yards of the town's police station

It may have gone quiet for a quiet of couple but the graffiti tag 'REWZ' has made a spectacular reappearance in March.

Quite how they did it is unclear but it the letters REWZ have been put across the top half of the RSPCA charity shop next to Iceland in the town centre.

Passers-by gaped at the tag today wondering not only who the culprit is but how they managed to get up so high to put it there.

CCTV captures much of what happens in March during the night but it is not certain whether a camera can pick up the building.

Ironically a just a few yards away is March police station but with few officers walking through to the town centre the offender probably felt he was unlikely to get caught in the act.

The tag appeared earlier this month on Greggs and Barclays Bank and even on the derelict Collingwood's auction rooms.

"One of the reasons the graffiti is noticed is we have had so little of it," said local councillor Steve Count.

"Fenland District Council attempts to remove it when notified and in a public place. Please tell them if you see any graffiti."

He said: "If anyone knows who is doing the graffiti or recognises the tags, please let the police know. Or if preferred please contact me directly."