Grandmother shares her simple face mask pattern in return for donations to care homes battling coronavirus

Suzanne Hodder (R), pictured with husband Hugh (L), has developed a simple pattern to get people making their own face masks. In return for the pattern, she's asking for a donation towards protective personal equipment for local care homes and even helpers to make more masks to raise funds. Image: Supplied Supplied

A March grandmother is sharing a simple pattern she developed for face masks in return for donations towards the cost of PPE in local care homes.

The masks are simple to make and can be reversible. Suzanne says a 10-year-old would be able to follow the simple pattern. Image: Supplied The masks are simple to make and can be reversible. Suzanne says a 10-year-old would be able to follow the simple pattern. Image: Supplied

Suzanne Hodder, of Maple Grove, wanted to put her skills to good use after she heard the price of basic personal protective equipment had increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

So she developed two patterns for reversible face masks and is offering them in return for donations that can be posted through her letter box.

Ideally, she would like to get a number of sewers on board to make face masks that could be sold and boost the final total.

She said: “I cried when I saw on the television that care homes were paying eight times what they should for rubber gloves and other equipment because of the virus.

“I used to work in a hospital with the elderly and I have fond memories of those days. They were like grandparents to us, so I felt I needed to do something that could help others.”

She said both patterns are simple, with one easier than the other. Her thoughts are that a 10-year-old with little sewing experience should be able to pick up the easier pattern.

They do require a sewing machine, but the amount of sewing actually involved is minimal. There are measurements for men’s and women’s masks, and advice on how to measure up children for theirs.

Mrs Hodder said: “I purposely created a design that was practical and versatile.

“You could wear the mask one day, put it in the wash, and then wear the reverse side when you next go out.”

She added: “If people choose to donate £1 or 50p for the pattern, I’ll be happy. It would be a dream to raise £100 and to get more sewers involved with making the masks for the community to wear.

Mrs Hodder, who lives with her husband Hugh, is appealing for helpers because they’re both unwell and she would struggle to make masks at scale.

“Please contact me if you can help,” she said.

• Suzanne has put copies of the pattern outside her front door at 107 Maple Grove in March and is asking for donations to be posted through her letter box in return. If you would also like to help her, she is happy for anyone to call on 01354 657 356.