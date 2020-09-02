Gallery

Discover hidden nature in March as heritage open days go digital

March’s Heritage Open Days are going digital from September 11 to 20 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: MARCH HISTORY SOCIETY Archant

March’s Heritage Open Days are going digital from September 11 to 20 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The March Society will be showing material of various locations around the town and putting activities online to discover hidden nature around the town.

Jennifer Lawler, of The March Society, said: “Instead of many heritage properties in March being open, events will be digital this year because of Covid-19, allowing people to follow walks and visits around March in their own homes.

“There will be videos, photos and details of nature areas and places to discover nature around March as well as activities. You will be able to see links to all of this on our website on Facebook and on Twitter.

“You may wish to visit these places for yourself later but please remember the government guidelines for Covid-19 with distancing and hand-washing.

“As well as our nature reserves, parks and riverside, there are many other places in March in which to discover hidden nature such as cemeteries, gardens and street bushes and trees.

“If you have any photos or information you would like to share, please contact The March Society on any of the above digital addresses.”

Information on various walks will be shown online as well as quizzes and activities. And these will all be available online.

“Every year in September the Heritage Open Days festival is the opportunity to celebrate our heritage by looking again at places we know and discovering new ones.

“This year’s theme is ‘Hidden Nature’ and this September we are celebrating England’s amazing natural environment.

“It has been a wonderful summer and as well as the tremendous growth of plants, trees and flowers, there seem to have been so many varieties of birds butterflies and insects which we may not have noticed before.

“People have found that spending time in nature, growing vegetables or other plants in their gardens or walking in nature has made them feel happier in lockdown. Many have said that they will spend more time in nature in the future.”

