Woman and man hospitalised after late night assault by three men in March High Street

PUBLISHED: 16:17 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 04 February 2020

Do you recognise these men? Police would like to speak to them in connection with an assault in High Street, March at about 2am on Sunday January 12. Picture: POLICING FENLAND/FACEBOOK

A woman and man in their 20s were left hospitalised after a late night assault by three men in March.

The woman was walking home along the high street with her friend on January 12 when the pair were assaulted by three men. They were both taken to hospital.

"The assault took place in the early hours of January 12 - between 1.30am and 1.40am," said a police spokesman.

An investigation has been launched and police have since released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

The social media appeal has since been shared more than 400 times.

Anyone with any information should report online via www.cambs.police.uk/report/ or call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/2805/20.

